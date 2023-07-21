How to get Dark Tera Type Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

A new exclusive Pokemon has landed in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, redeemable only by a code. So, here’s how to get the Dark Tera Type Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet may have come out almost nine months ago, but it’s still filled with content for players to unlock from an upcoming DLC to exclusive Pokemon unlockable only by codes, some of which are hidden inside certain websites.

However, thankfully, there’s a new Pokemon in town, with its rather unexpected drop allowing players the chance to grab a Dark Tera Type Charizard for their Pokedex. So, here’s how you can get hold of this exclusive Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet as well as that highly desired code.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Dark Tera Type Charizard code

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Dark Tera Type Charizard code can be found here: DARKTERA0006

Announced on Twitter by Seribii.net, a brand new code has appeared for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet — this time granting players a unique Dark Tera Type Charizard that’s loosely based on “Friede’s Charizard from Pokemon Horizons.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s worth noting that this code will only be active until August 31 at 23:59 UTC, so you’ll have to grab the code quickly if you want this unique Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s how you can get the Dark Tera Type Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. While loading up your game, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides and content:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet