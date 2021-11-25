How to get Bonsly & Sudowoodo in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Bonsly and Sudowoodo are back with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but they are not easy to get. Here’s how to evolve Bonsly, where to find one, and more.

Bonsly is a rock-type baby Pokemon that spawns in the Sinnoh region, in just a handful of locations. After reaching a certain level, it will turn into one of the most popular Pokemon in the anime series, Sudowoodo.

While you might be able to catch a Bonsly in an ordinary fashion, the evolution method to get Sudowoodo is anything but – similarly to Mime Jr and Mr Mime.

Where to find Bonsly in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Bonsly spawns in Pokemon Shining Pearl, with the Pokemon appearing at the Trophy Garden.

Advertisement

In Brilliant Diamond, it can also be found at:

Trophy Garden

Route 209

Route 210

How to get Sudowoodo: Bonsly evolution method

Interestingly, Bonsly can only evolve into Sudowoodo in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl after learning the move Mimic.

It learns the move naturally at level 16, though if you’re wanting to evolve it sooner, you can always teach it via the Move Relearner.

Where to find Move Relearner

The Move Relearner is located in Pastoria City in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Move Relearner location

That’s everything you need to know to get both Bonsly and Sudowoodo in the Gen 4 remakes! Now you have no excuse for ticking these off your hunting list.

For more location guides for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, check out the list below:

Advertisement

How to get all Sinnoh starters | Best ways to make money | How to unlock Mystery Gifts | How to get Eevee | How to get Leafeon | How to get Glaceon | How to get Umbreon & Espeon | Where to catch Spiritomb | How to get Riolu & Lucario | Where to find Gible & Garchomp | How to unlock the Bike | All trade evolutions | How to customize outfits and Styles | Manaphy Egg guide