 How to get Bonsly & Sudowoodo in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl - Dexerto
Pokemon

How to get Bonsly & Sudowoodo in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Published: 25/Nov/2021 14:29

by David Purcell
Bonsly and Sudowoodo are back with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but they are not easy to get. Here’s how to evolve Bonsly, where to find one, and more. 

Bonsly is a rock-type baby Pokemon that spawns in the Sinnoh region, in just a handful of locations. After reaching a certain level, it will turn into one of the most popular Pokemon in the anime series, Sudowoodo.

While you might be able to catch a Bonsly in an ordinary fashion, the evolution method to get Sudowoodo is anything but – similarly to Mime Jr and Mr Mime.

Where to find Bonsly in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Bonsly appears at a few locations in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Bonsly spawns in Pokemon Shining Pearl, with the Pokemon appearing at the Trophy Garden. 

In Brilliant Diamond, it can also be found at:

  • Trophy Garden
  • Route 209
  • Route 210

How to get Sudowoodo: Bonsly evolution method

Interestingly, Bonsly can only evolve into Sudowoodo in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl after learning the move Mimic.

It learns the move naturally at level 16, though if you’re wanting to evolve it sooner, you can always teach it via the Move Relearner.

Where to find Move Relearner

The Move Relearner is located in Pastoria City in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Move Relearner location

Looking for the Move Relearner in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl? Here’s his house.

That’s everything you need to know to get both Bonsly and Sudowoodo in the Gen 4 remakes! Now you have no excuse for ticking these off your hunting list.

