How to get Bonsly & Sudowoodo in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Bonsly and Sudowoodo are back with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but they are not easy to get. Here’s how to evolve Bonsly, where to find one, and more.
Bonsly is a rock-type baby Pokemon that spawns in the Sinnoh region, in just a handful of locations. After reaching a certain level, it will turn into one of the most popular Pokemon in the anime series, Sudowoodo.
While you might be able to catch a Bonsly in an ordinary fashion, the evolution method to get Sudowoodo is anything but – similarly to Mime Jr and Mr Mime.
Where to find Bonsly in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
Bonsly spawns in Pokemon Shining Pearl, with the Pokemon appearing at the Trophy Garden.
Advertisement
In Brilliant Diamond, it can also be found at:
- Trophy Garden
- Route 209
- Route 210
How to get Sudowoodo: Bonsly evolution method
Interestingly, Bonsly can only evolve into Sudowoodo in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl after learning the move Mimic.
- Read More: How to get Scyther & Scizor
It learns the move naturally at level 16, though if you’re wanting to evolve it sooner, you can always teach it via the Move Relearner.
Where to find Move Relearner
The Move Relearner is located in Pastoria City in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
Move Relearner location
That’s everything you need to know to get both Bonsly and Sudowoodo in the Gen 4 remakes! Now you have no excuse for ticking these off your hunting list.
For more location guides for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, check out the list below:
Advertisement
How to get all Sinnoh starters | Best ways to make money | How to unlock Mystery Gifts | How to get Eevee | How to get Leafeon | How to get Glaceon | How to get Umbreon & Espeon | Where to catch Spiritomb | How to get Riolu & Lucario | Where to find Gible & Garchomp | How to unlock the Bike | All trade evolutions | How to customize outfits and Styles | Manaphy Egg guide