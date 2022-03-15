How to get all Oricorio styles in Pokemon Go & can they be Shiny?

Oricorio is making its Pokemon Go debut as part of the Festival of Colors event, but how do you catch every style? And can it be Shiny? We’re here to answer those questions.

Whenever a new Pokemon debuts in Pokemon Go, trainers around the world are always eager to add it to their collection. The latest addition is Oricorio, the Dancing Pokemon from Sun & Moon’s Alola region.

Oricorio is making its debut during the Festival of Colors event, but there are actually four different styles – Baile, Pom-Pom, Pa’u, and Sensu – to catch, which might leave trainers wondering how to get them all.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find out everything you need to know about Oricorio, including its Shiny availability and how to get different styles.

Contents

How to catch Oricorio in Pokemon Go

The only way to encounter Oricorio in Pokemon Go right now is to find one out in the wild or get it as a reward for completing an event-exclusive Field Research task. It will not be appearing in Raid Battles.

As with any new debut, it’s hard to know what Oricorio’s spawn rate will be once the Festival of Colors event ends, but it probably won’t be very common, so it’s best to catch as many as you want now.

Advertisement

How to get different Oricorio styles in Pokemon Go

Oricorio can be caught in four different styles in Pokemon Go, but each one is exclusive to specific regions, so you’ll need to travel or trade with Friends if you want to get every single one.

Here are all of the Oricorio styles in Pokemon Go and how to get them:

Oricorio Style How to get it Baile Style Oricorio Spawns in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Spawns in the Americas Pa’u Style Oricorio Spawns in African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands Sensu Style Oricorio Spawns in the Asia-Pacific region

Can Oricorio be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, Shiny Oricorio is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, regardless of which style you can catch in your region. You’ll have to make do with regular Oricorio for now.

Read More: Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Niantic rarely debuts a new species alongside its Shiny variation (with a few exceptions like Rockruff). It’s likely that Shiny Oricorio will appear in a future event, so keep an eye out.

Advertisement

Now that you know how to catch Oricorio in all of its styles, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch a Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Pokemon Go promo codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Best moves to learn with Elite Fast TM | Best moves to learn with Elite Charged TM