Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Event 2022: Oricorio, Raid Boss change

Pokemon Go has announced its next event for the Season of Alola, Festival of Colors, this time focusing on the dancing Pokemon: Oricorio. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming festival.

Niantic revealed the Season of Alola on February 28, just in time for it to be available in-game on March 1.

It began with ‘A Melemele Adventure,‘ a special research task that allowed trainers to encounter Gumshoos and provided a pass to battle Tapu Koko in five-star raids.

Now, they’ve announced the Festival of Colors — an event that focuses on the four forms of the Alolan dancing bird: Oricorio. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming festival.

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Start Time & Date

The upcoming festival of colors begins on Tuesday, March 15 at 10 am and ends on Sunday, March 20 at 8 pm local time.

That means trainers will have less than a week to grind the event for all its new content.

Festival of Colors event bonus & Avatar Items

Available as soon as the event begins, people all over the world will be greeted with two bonuses.

Lure Modules will last three hours.

Taking a few snapshots each day will spawn a Pokemon.

On top of the gameplay bonuses, Niantic will also release new avatar items to celebrate with a splash of color. These items will be free for everyone.

Festival of Color debut Pokemon

All four forms of Oricorio will be available as regional Pokemon throughout the entirety of the event.

Here are the forms and where in the world they will be available as wild spawns:

Baile Style – Europe, Middle East, Africa

Pom-Pom style – Americas

Pa’u style – African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean Islands

Sensu style – Asia-Pacific region

Festival of colors Wild encounters

Here are the wild encounters for the nearly week-long event, with Pokemon that are available as a shiny marked with a star beside their name.

Drowsee*

Horsea*

Gligar*

Slugma*

Tailow*

Trapinch*

Turtwig*

Croagunk*

Fletchling*

Beautifly

Dustox

Alolomola*

All four forms of Oricorio, with each form being based on your location

Festival of Colors raid encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will appear in raids during the Festival of Colors, with possible shiny encounters marked with a star:

One-Star Raids:

Jiggypuff*

Torchic*

Treecko*

Mudkip*

Rockruff*

Three-Star Raids:

Marowak

Alolan Marowak*

Chansey*

Umbreon

Druddigon*

Five-Star Raids:

Therian Forme Tornadus*

Mega Raids:

Mega Lopunny*

Festival of Colors Field Research Task encounters

Just like past events, there will be new encounters for Field Research Tasks.

Here are the Pokemon encounters that will be available when you complete tasks. ‘Mon with the ability to be a shiny encounter are marked with a star beside their name.

Bulbasaur*

Squirtle*

Charmander*

Alolan Grimer*

Castform*

Sunny Form Castform

Rainy Form Castform*

Snowy Form Castform

Plant Cloak Burmy*

Sand Cloak Burmy*

Trash Cloak Burmy*

All four regional forms of Oricoio, depending on your location.

Trainers will also have the ability to earn Mega Energy for the following Pokemon: Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

Festival of Colors collection challenge

Alongside the wide variety of Pokemon encounters available throughout the event, there will also be a Collection Challenge.

Trainers will be able to complete the challenge to earn 20,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and an encounter with your region’s Oricorio style.

