Pokemon Go Bug Out 2024 event: Mega Heracross debut, bonuses & spawns

Niantic has officially revealed details surrounding Pokemon Go’s upcoming Bug Out event. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go‘s Bug Out 2024 will run from April 12, 2024, to April 17, 2024. Notably, Mega Heracross will appear in Raids for the first time during this event. Additionally, Pokemon Go will host a Raid Day for Mega Heracross on April 13.

Bug Out will also feature an increased chance of encountering Pokemon like Dwebble, Combee, and Shuckle in the wild.

If you’re looking to participate in the upcoming festivities, keep reading for more information.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Bug Out event will run from Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10:00 AM until Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Bug Out Raids

The Bug Out event will host several Raid bosses. Here are the Pokemon trainers can expect to face in Raids:

One-Star Raids

Pineco*

Shuckle*

Nincada*

Skorupi*

Three-Star Raids

Beedrill*

Pinsir*

Kleavor*

Five-Star Raids

Tapu Bulu*

Mega Raids

Mega Charizard X* (until April 13 at 10 AM)

Mega Heracross*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Bug Out Wild spawns

The Pokemon below will appear more frequently in the wild during the event:

Caterpie*

Weedle*

Shuckle*

Wurmple*

Kricketot*

Combee*

Sewaddle

Dwebble*

Nincada*

Cutiefly*

Pokemon Go Field Research task encounters

By completing Field Research tasks during Bug Out, you can earn Mega Energy for Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, and Mega Scizor.

Paras*

Venonat*

Plant Cloak Burmy*

Sandy Cloak Burmy*

Trash Cloak Burmy*

Karrablast*

Shelmet*

Dewpider*

Wimpod*

Pokemon Go Bug Out Collection Challenges

While specifics regarding the event’s Collection Challenges haven’t been revealed, you can earn Mega Energy for certain Bug-type Pokemon for completing them.

Pokemon Go Bug Out event bonuses

Increased Candy for Nice Throws or better.

Double XP for catching Pokemon with Nice Throws or better

Increased Candy XL for Nice Throws or better for Trainers level 31 and up.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Combee or Shiny Burmy

That’s everything trainers need to know about Pokemon Go’s Bug Out event! For more Pokemon Go content, check out the links below:

