Pokemon Go Bug Out 2024 event: Mega Heracross debut, bonuses & spawns
Niantic has officially revealed details surrounding Pokemon Go’s upcoming Bug Out event. Here’s everything you need to know.
Pokemon Go‘s Bug Out 2024 will run from April 12, 2024, to April 17, 2024. Notably, Mega Heracross will appear in Raids for the first time during this event. Additionally, Pokemon Go will host a Raid Day for Mega Heracross on April 13.
Bug Out will also feature an increased chance of encountering Pokemon like Dwebble, Combee, and Shuckle in the wild.
If you’re looking to participate in the upcoming festivities, keep reading for more information.
Contents
- Start date & time
- Raids
- Wild encounters
- Field Research task encounters
- Collection Challenges
- Event bonuses
Pokemon Go Bug Out start date & time
According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Bug Out event will run from Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10:00 AM until Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.
Pokemon Go Bug Out Raids
The Bug Out event will host several Raid bosses. Here are the Pokemon trainers can expect to face in Raids:
One-Star Raids
- Pineco*
- Shuckle*
- Nincada*
- Skorupi*
Three-Star Raids
- Beedrill*
- Pinsir*
- Kleavor*
Five-Star Raids
- Tapu Bulu*
Mega Raids
- Mega Charizard X* (until April 13 at 10 AM)
- Mega Heracross*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Bug Out Wild spawns
The Pokemon below will appear more frequently in the wild during the event:
- Caterpie*
- Weedle*
- Shuckle*
- Wurmple*
- Kricketot*
- Combee*
- Sewaddle
- Dwebble*
- Nincada*
- Cutiefly*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Field Research task encounters
By completing Field Research tasks during Bug Out, you can earn Mega Energy for Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, and Mega Scizor.
- Paras*
- Venonat*
- Plant Cloak Burmy*
- Sandy Cloak Burmy*
- Trash Cloak Burmy*
- Karrablast*
- Shelmet*
- Dewpider*
- Wimpod*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Bug Out Collection Challenges
While specifics regarding the event’s Collection Challenges haven’t been revealed, you can earn Mega Energy for certain Bug-type Pokemon for completing them.
Pokemon Go Bug Out event bonuses
- Increased Candy for Nice Throws or better.
- Double XP for catching Pokemon with Nice Throws or better
- Increased Candy XL for Nice Throws or better for Trainers level 31 and up.
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Combee or Shiny Burmy
That’s everything trainers need to know about Pokemon Go’s Bug Out event! For more Pokemon Go content, check out the links below:
