How to claim free Hoenn Tour Regirock, Regice, and Registeel in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players can claim a free encounter with Regircok, Regice, and Registeel as part of the Go Tour: Hoenn event happening in Las Vegas, even if they aren’t attending.

The Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event is now live, and players around the world have gathered to spend a weekend catching Pokemon and joining Raids. The in-person event is just one of the two major community celebrations that will feature Gen 3 species.

In addition to the Las Vegas event, the Pokemon Go: Tour Hoenn global event will take place from February 25, 2023, through February 26, 2023. Both events will use the same tickets and offer Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre Raid battles, alongside new Special Research, Featured items, and wild encounters.

Article continues after ad

However, those who have missed out on the in-person Las Vegas event can still be a part of the action, as it is currently possible to claim three event codes from anywhere in the world.

How to get a free Regirock, Regice, & Registeel encounter code

As shared by LeekDuck on Twitter, players can currently claim three free Timed Research codes from the Las Vegas Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn event. These codes will grant encounters with Legendaries Regirock, Registeel, and Regice when completed.

Below are all three codes for each free Timed Research:

Regirock: 6X4H9UCA8F7TT

Regice: YKG5ZPC4SLXAX

Regice: YKG5ZPC4SLXAX

Timed Research requirements for Regirock, Regice, & Registeel

To complete each Timed Research, Pokemon Go players will need to complete the following:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Timed Research: Legends: #377

Complete x3 Field Research tasks – x377 Stardust

Make an Excellent Throw – x377 XP

Rewards: x1 Golden Razz Berry, Regirock Encounter

Article continues after ad

Timed Research: Legends: #378

Complete x3 Field Research tasks – x378 Stardust

Make an Excellent Throw – x378 XP

Rewards: x1 Golden Razz Berry, Regice Encounter

Timed Research: Legends: #379

Complete x3 Field Research tasks – x379 Stardust

Make an Excellent Throw – x379 XP

Rewards: x1 Golden Razz Berry, Registeel Encounter

That’s everything we know about the Hoenn event! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide