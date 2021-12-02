We’ve made it really easy for anyone to level up their Ground and Rock game with our guide on how to catch Rhyhorn, Rhydon, & Rhyperior in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

The Ryhorn family of Pokemon might canonically be equipped with small brains, but their armor-plated exterior and the ability to learn a wide breadth of moves make them a preeminent choice in the world of Ground and Rock types.

It’s fairly easy to gather all three evolutions of Ryhorn, especially when compared to some of the other ‘Mon that require a trade to evolve. If you’re ready to add them to your collection, here’s what you need to know.

How to catch Rhyhorn in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

There are two different ways to encounter a Rhyhorn in the Sinnoh remake.

They can be found in the Battle Zone on Route 227 and Stark Mountain, or in the Grand Underground at any of the following locations:

Typhlo Cavern

Sunlit Cavern

Spacious Cave

Sandsear Cave

Rocky Cave

Rhyhorn can also appear at Big Bluff Cavern after you’ve completed the game and unlocked the National Pokedex.

How to catch Rhydon in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Rhydon is a little more scarce than Rhyhorn but can be found in some of the same places. This includes Route 227 and Stark Mountain but extends things a step further by adding Route 228 into the mix.

As for the Grand Underground option, Rhydon’s locations are a bit slimmer, and each of them requires the National Dex:

Big Bluff Cavern

Spacious Cave

Sandsear Cave

Rocky Cave

If you already have a Rhyhorn, you only need to level it up to Lvl. 42 for it to evolve.

How to get Rhyperior in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The third and final link in the rhinoceros-inspired family chain works a bit differently from the others.

In order to evolve your Rhydon into a Rhyperior there are a couple of steps you’ll need to take.

Locate the Protector item on Route 228. From the entrance to the route keep moving east until you pass another trainer. Find the nearby slope and slide down to collect the Pokeball you need. Equip Protector to the Rhydon that you want to evolve. Trade the equipped Rhydon to someone you trust to trigger its evolution. Trade with them once more to get Rhyperior into your inventory.

That’s everything there is to know about Rhyhorn, Rhydon, and Rhyperior in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl! If you found this helpful, consider checking out our other Pokemon guides:

