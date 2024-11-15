Don’t use these two “useless” Fighting-type Pokemon TCG Pocket cards

When it comes to success in Pokemon TCG Pocket, having a good deck build is a must. Because of this, players have taken to social media to warn others against using traditionally useful Pokemon when creating their own teams for PvP play.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s most crucial mechanic is PvP battle. The shorthand matches are a bit different than what is traditionally seen in the standard tabletop version of the game, but the speed of matches and the ability to play from anywhere with anyone else on the app is a critical draw for the new, mobile app.

Article continues after ad

However, for those who have been playing TCG for a long time, adjusting to the new format has been accompanied by some growing pains. Cards with low HP, high energy costs, or multiple evolutionary stages can put players at a big disadvantage, and some of the most popular options from traditional decks could be a critical mistake if included in Pokemon TCG Pocket decks.

Article continues after ad

In a post shared on Reddit, one player has called out two typically powerful Kanto favorites: Rhyhorn and Rhydon. The Fighting-types are well known for powerful attacks and buffed HP, with Ryhorn even acting as something of a mascot due to its importance during the Kalos region’s X and Y.

Article continues after ad

Rhydon also has a particularly interesting place in the series due to it being the first Pokemon ever created. This is why players can see statues of it inside Gyms in the older games and art.

Unfortunately, this important background and reputation for being a beast in battle hasn’t been reflected in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Rhyhorn has a minuscule 80 HP and a single attack costing three Energy. Rhydon is even worse, with only 120 HP and a single attack costing four Energy.

Article continues after ad

Whatever you do, do not use these cards unless you really, really like these Pokemon and want them in your deck out of pure nostalgia.

Article continues after ad

Even if players can get this Pokemon prepped on their bench, Rhydon’s Horn Drill only does 100 damage at max. It is also weak against Grass types, making it a punching bag for meta staples like Venusaur ex.

Players in the comments have agreed with the breakdown, calling both cards “unusable”. Others have mentioned that this unfortunate situation could change when Pokemon TCG Pocket introduces Rhyperior or Rhyperior ex.

Article continues after ad

Others have likened Ryhorn and Rhydon to the Seadra line, citing the high Energy cost as an immediate loss for anyone who chooses to include them. This is a problem, as some of the best decks currently in the meta are using energy acceleration on ex cards with high HP. Pikachu ex only requires two Energy to hit, while Mewtwo can be paired with Gardevoir’s ability to allow it to hit in as few as two turns.

Another point against Rhydon specifically is its retreat cost. At four energy cards, it is one of the most expensive cards to recall in Genetic Apex, meaning that if it is sent out, players are stuck with it unless the dump all their placed energy or it is knocked out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, the Genetic Apex expansion does have plenty of options for players to try out, from a Zapdos ex and Heliolisk combo to the staggering Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir combo. While it might be tough to leave favorites in the card album, Pokemon TCG Pocket’s future updates will hopefully add more options for cards that currently don’t fit with the fast and furious gameplay of PvP matches.