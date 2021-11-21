The Gen I shapeshifter is in the Sinnoh remakes and is perfect for trainers who want to breed in BDSP. Here’s how to get Ditto in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, including the exact location.

The Normal-type has always been a popular pick in mainline games as you can use it to breed almost any ‘mon at the Nursery, rather than needing both a male and female of the same species.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are no different, though finding and catching Ditto requires very specific steps.

Ditto location in Pokemon BDSP

There is only one way to obtain Ditto in the Sinnoh remakes and it requires you to have beaten the Elite Four and the Sinnoh Champion, and to unlock the National Pokedex.

Follow the steps below to get your hands on the Gen I ‘mon:

You get the National Dex after seeing all 150 Pokemon in the Sinnoh Dex and returning to Professor Rowan’s Lab in Sandgem Town. Once you’ve done this, go to Ramanas Park and speak to Professor Oak, who will give you the PokeRadar Poketch app. You can find the park on Route 221, and you’ll need Surf to get there. From here, head to Jublife City and take the East Exit to Route 218 and use the PokeRadar. You can find Ditto in the tall grass here with a 12% spawn chance.

