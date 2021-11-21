How to get Shaymin in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Shaymin is one of the most popular Sinnoh Legendary ‘mon due to its dual Formes. But is the Mythical in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl?

The Grass-type has two Formes: Land and Sky, both with a different appearance. The former gives it a hedgehog-like look, while the latter transforms it into a deer. This makes it a fan favorite among trainers.

In the original 2006 Nintendo DS games, Shaymin could be encountered after obtaining the Oak’s Letter Key Item. But can you get it in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl?

Can you get Shaymin in Pokemon BDSP?

As of November 2021, no – you cannot obtain Shaymin in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. At least, not without a glitch that is expected to be patched by The Pokemon Company soon, or by illegitimate methods using a hacked console.

The encounter with the Mythical is coded into the game, but you need Oak’s Letter to obtain it, which will come to BDSP via Mystery Gift at some point. Once that happens, follow the steps below:

After getting Oak’s Letter via Mystery Gift, beating the Sinnoh Champion, and obtaining the National Pokedex, go back to Victory Road. Near the end of the tunnel, you’ll see an entrance on the right-hand side that was previously blocked. Enter and follow the path until you come across Professor Oak, who is standing in front of the Mirror Stone. Shaymin will appear before running off. Follow it, and you’ll eventually find it in a flower field where you can battle and catch it. After catching it, Fly to Floaroma Town and speak to a blonde-haired lady. She will give you the Gracidea Flower which changes the Mythical to its Sky Forme.

