How to beat Terarium-Only challenge & defeat Drayton in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

To challenge Blueberry Academy Elite Four member Drayton in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk, players will need to complete his Elite Trial. Here’s how to complete the Terarium-Only Battle challenge and defeat Drayton.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s Indigo Disk expansion, players will want to challenge Blueberry Academy’s Elite Four to progress the DLC’s storyline.

Drayton is one of the new Elite Four members, likely the last one you’ll decide to fight. This Dragon-type specialist is powerful, as he was a former Champion and is now ranked #2 for the entire school. Like the others, though, players will first need to complete his Elite Trial before they can battle him.

Here’s how to complete the Terarium-Only Battle challenge and defeat Drayton.

How to complete Elite Four Drayton’s Terarium-Only Battle challenge

Drayton’s Elite Trial is Terarium-Only Battles. This means you can only use Pokemon that meet the following conditions:

Pokemon caught living wild in the Terarium Pokemon you caught yourself

Any other Pokemon will not be eligible, so you’ll want to train some Pokemon you’ve caught during your adventure through The Indigo Disk’s new content. While the Teraium’s Pokemon are fairly high-level, they won’t have any EVs or ideal move sets if you bring ones you just caught into battle.

Once you start the trial, you can take as long as you want to complete it. This means you don’t have to fight all three in a row and can swap out team members, heal, or continue training if you find yourself underpowered.

As with most of Blueberry Academy’s fights, these are all double battles.

The battles are as follows, starting with the trainer on the left:

Craig the student

Pokemon Type Level Bastiodon Rock/Steel 68 Rampardos Rock 68

Both of Craig’s Pokemon are weak to Water, Fighting and Ground, with Bastiodon have quadruple weaknesses to the latter two.

Winter the student

Pokemon Type Level Sandslash (Alolan form) Ice/Steel 68 Dewgong Water/Ice 68

Both of Winter’s Pokemon are weak to Fighting-type moves, and her Alolan Sandslash is quad weak to Fire.

Ray

Pokemon Type Level Magnezone Electric/Steel 68 Zebstrika Electric 68

Both of Ray’s Pokemon are weak to Ground-type moves, with Magnezone having a quad weakness. Fire and Fighting will also be good against Magnezone.

How to defeat BB League Elite Four’s Drayton in The Indigo Disk

After the trial, you’ll be able to battle Drayton. You are given the choice to swap your Pokemon out before the fight, and the Terarium-only rule doesn’t apply against Drayton.

His team is as follows:

Pokemon Type Level Dragonite Dragon/Flying 78 Flygon Ground/Dragon 78 Haxorus Dragon 79 Sceptile Grass 79 Kingdra Water/Dragon 79 Archaludon Steel/Dragon (Dragon Tera Type) 80

Like the rest of Blueberry Academy’s trainers, Drayton has a high-level team. This means it’s important to prepare to take on his Dragon-types.

Dragon-type Pokemon are weak to Dragon, Ice and Fairy-type moves. Just be careful if you decide to bring a Dragon-type Pokemon into battle, as that weakness goes both ways.

Ice-type moves in particular will be useful, as Dragonite and Flygon have a quadruple weakness and Sceptile is also vulnerable to it. His Dragonite does have a Yache Berry, which will reduce the effects of the first Ice-type move used on it.

Additionally, Drayton’s Haxorus has a Focus Sash, so you won’t be able to take it out in one hit.

Once defeated, Drayton will give you the TM for Dragon Cheer.

That’s all you need to know about completing the Terarium-Only Battle challenge and defeating BB League Elite Four member Drayton. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage, including the guides below:

