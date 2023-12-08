How to beat Dialga and Palkia Tera Raids: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Learn how to catch and counter the fearsome Generation 4 Legendary Duo with our full Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Dialga and Palkia Tera Raid guide. Let’s break down everything you need to know to prepare for these 5-star Tera Raids.

To celebrate the release of the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet expansion, The Indigo Disk, Game Freak is dropping two Legendary Pokemon into the game through Tera Raid battles.

Sinnoh’s Dialga and Palkia are joining the fray, and players can battle and capture them both through 5-star Tera Raid battles.

Article continues after ad

So in this guide, we’re tackling the temporal titan Dialga and the spatial giant Palkia, along with everything you need to know to add them to your team.

Article continues after ad

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Contents

Dialga and Palkia are appearing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid battles from December 8, 2023, until December 23, 2023.

Players can encounter Dialga Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet, and Palkia raids in Pokemon Violet, however, trainers can enter both by entering online Tera Raids battles with other players.

Upon beating Dialga or Palkia in Tera Raids, fans can only keep one of each Legendary Pokemon per save data. Still, you may challenge these two Legendaries as many times as you want to receive the rewards offered for clearing these 5-star Tera Raids.

Article continues after ad

What are Dialga and Palkia’s moves and Tera Type?

Both Dialga and Palkia faced in this event have the Tera-type Dragon. In terms of ability, both Dialga and Palkia have Telepathy, which doesn’t help them here.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Dialga build

Pokemon Moves Ability Nature Tera Type Held Item Draco Meteor

Earth Power

Fire Blast

Steel Beam

Trick Room

Stealth Rock

Iron Defense Telepathy Quiet Dragon –

Palkia build

Pokemon Moves Ability Nature Tera Type Held Item Draco Meteor

Thunder

Fire Blast

Hydro Pump

Gravity

Rain Dance Telepathy Modest Dragon –

Best Dialga and Palkia Tera Raid counters

Dialga Counter

Despite using Tera Type Dragon, Dialga is still a dual Steel/Dragon-type, and as such moves like Steel Beam have STAB added.

We recommend using the following Pokemon at or around level 100 to tackle the 5-star Tera Raid Dialga:

Pokemon Moves Ability Nature Tera Type Held Item Drain Punch

Rage Fist

Bulk Up

Rest Defiant Adamant Fighting Shell Bell

Palkia Counter

Palkia is a dual Water/Dragon-type Pokemon, so either Electric-type Pokemon are a good fit, or Pokemon who absorb Water.

Article continues after ad

We recommend using the following Pokemon at or around level 100 to tackle the 5-star Tera Raid Palkia:

Pokemon Moves Ability Nature Tera Type Held Item Belly Drum

Drain Punch

Thunder Punch

Iron Defense Quark Drive Adamant Electric Booster Energy

Those are just a handful of Pokemon we recommend to counter 5-star Tera Dialga and Palkia in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Be sure to check out more of our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Article continues after ad

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet