How to beat Dialga and Palkia Tera Raids: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

How to beat Dialga and Palkia Tera Raids: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & VioletThe Pokemon Company
Learn how to catch and counter the fearsome Generation 4 Legendary Duo with our full Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Dialga and Palkia Tera Raid guide. Let’s break down everything you need to know to prepare for these 5-star Tera Raids.
To celebrate the release of the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet expansion, The Indigo Disk, Game Freak is dropping two Legendary Pokemon into the game through Tera Raid battles.
Sinnoh’s Dialga and Palkia are joining the fray, and players can battle and capture them both through 5-star Tera Raid battles.
So in this guide, we’re tackling the temporal titan Dialga and the spatial giant Palkia, along with everything you need to know to add them to your team.
Contents
- When do Dialga and Palkia appear in Tera Raids?
- Dialga and Palkia moves and Tera Type
- Best Dialga and Palkia Tera Raid counters
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Dialga and Palkia start time & date?
Dialga and Palkia are appearing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid battles from December 8, 2023, until December 23, 2023.
Players can encounter Dialga Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet, and Palkia raids in Pokemon Violet, however, trainers can enter both by entering online Tera Raids battles with other players.
Upon beating Dialga or Palkia in Tera Raids, fans can only keep one of each Legendary Pokemon per save data. Still, you may challenge these two Legendaries as many times as you want to receive the rewards offered for clearing these 5-star Tera Raids.
What are Dialga and Palkia’s moves and Tera Type?
Both Dialga and Palkia faced in this event have the Tera-type Dragon. In terms of ability, both Dialga and Palkia have Telepathy, which doesn’t help them here.
Dialga build
|Pokemon
|Moves
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|Draco Meteor
Earth Power
Fire Blast
Steel Beam
Trick Room
Stealth Rock
Iron Defense
|Telepathy
|Quiet
|Dragon
|–
Palkia build
|Pokemon
|Moves
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|Draco Meteor
Thunder
Fire Blast
Hydro Pump
Gravity
Rain Dance
|Telepathy
|Modest
|Dragon
|–
Best Dialga and Palkia Tera Raid counters
Dialga Counter
Despite using Tera Type Dragon, Dialga is still a dual Steel/Dragon-type, and as such moves like Steel Beam have STAB added.
We recommend using the following Pokemon at or around level 100 to tackle the 5-star Tera Raid Dialga:
|Pokemon
|Moves
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|Drain Punch
Rage Fist
Bulk Up
Rest
|Defiant
|Adamant
|Fighting
|Shell Bell
Palkia Counter
Palkia is a dual Water/Dragon-type Pokemon, so either Electric-type Pokemon are a good fit, or Pokemon who absorb Water.
We recommend using the following Pokemon at or around level 100 to tackle the 5-star Tera Raid Palkia:
|Pokemon
|Moves
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|Belly Drum
Drain Punch
Thunder Punch
Iron Defense
|Quark Drive
|Adamant
|Electric
|Booster Energy
Those are just a handful of Pokemon we recommend to counter 5-star Tera Dialga and Palkia in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Be sure to check out more of our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:
