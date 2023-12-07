Dialga and Palkia announced for next Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid event

Prepare to tackle the forces of time and space, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet add Dialga and Palkia for the next Tera Raid event, and it’s sure to be a tough battle.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are adding the Sinnoh legendaries Dialga and Palkia to the game, as part of an upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event.

It’s all to celebrate the upcoming expansion, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC, which is bringing back heaps of classic legendary Pokemon for players to encounter and add to their collections.

However, while other legendary creatures can be encountered in the wild, for now, it seems the only way to capture a new Dialga or Palkia native to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is through this upcoming 5-star Tera raid event.

When do the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Dialga & Palkia 5-star Tera Raids take place?

As confirmed by The Pokemon Company in a recent trailer and on their website, both Dialga and Palkia are appearing in 5-star Pokemon Scarlet Violet Tera Raid battles very soon.

Dialga and Palkia are set to appear in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 5-star Tera Raid battles from 00:00 UTC on Friday, December 8, 2023, until 23:59 UTC on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Players must have completed the main Pokemon Scarlet & Violet story to unlock 5-star raids, however, if you haven’t completed the main story you can still face these legendary Pokemon by joining other trainers in multiplayer.

Dialga and Palkia caught in these 5-star raids are limited to one per save data, though The Pokemon Company adds that Dialga and Palkia may be featured in future events, or added to the game through other methods in the future.

Can Dialga and Palkia be shiny?

Currently, it is not confirmed whether the Dialga and Palkia featured in these 5-star raids can be encountered as Shiny Pokemon, but previously almost all legendary Pokemon featured in Tera Raid events have sadly been shiny locked.

We anticipate this event to be the same, so until it is confirmed otherwise, we expect that the Dialga and Palkia from these Tera Raid battles are not able to be encountered in their Shiny forms.

Right, that's all we have on the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Dialga and Palkia Tera Raid event for now, but stay tuned for even more news and guides covering The Indigo Disk DLC.

