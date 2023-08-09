How to beat 7-star Mewtwo Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

A new 7-Star Tera Raid is landing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, starring the powerful Rillaboom. Here are the best ways to take on the Mewtwo Tera Raid.

The August 2023 Pokemon Presents just confirmed what leaks had already told us. Mewtwo is coming to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet as the next event raid.

The OG Legendary Pokemon will be up for grabs upon defeat, and like most 7-Star Tera Raids, it has six perfect IVs and comes stamped with the Mightiest Mark. It is part of a larger event that also includes a Mystery Gifted Mew.

So, when will Mewtwo appear in Scarlet & Violet’s Tera Raids, where can you find it, and what are the best counters to head into battle with? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Mewtwo appear in Tera Raids?

Mewtwo will be available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Tera Raid Battles from August 31 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST (September 1) to September 17 at 16:59 PT / 19:59 ET / 12:59 AM BST (September 18).

The info was announced during the August 2023 Pokemon Presents alongside more info on the upcoming DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Pokemon Company Black Crystal Tera Raid Den

Where to find the Mewtwo Tera Raid

When the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mewtwo Tera Raid event begins, you’ll be able to find the spots by looking for the Black Crystals shining on the map.

Head to these spots and the 7-Star Tera Raid will be there.

Mewtwo Tera Raid Moveset & Type

7-Star Mewtwo is confirmed to have the Psychic Tera-Type, meaning it will gain boosted power to its suite of psychic type moves. It also means that it will take heavy damage from Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks.

Dark-type Pokemon and those with the Dark Tera-Type will be especially useful as they are immune to Psychic attacks. Other Psychic-types and Steel-type Pokemon will resist Mewtwo’s STAB attacks.

Its exact moveset, nature, and ability are still unknown. Hardcore fans have speculated that it will have access to Psystrike, Psychic, Focus Blast, and Shadowball. This is based on previous 7-Star raids and their penchant for having strong coverage against the obvious type counters.

The same logic has been applied to Mewtwo’s hidden ability being a likelihood, given other event raid Pokemon used theirs. We’ll be sure to update this piece when more concrete information surfaces.

Pokemon Moves Ability Nature Tera Type Psystrike — Psychic — Focus Blast — Shadowball Pressure/Unnerve ? Psychic

Best Mew Build for Mewtwo Tera Raid

If you’ve snagged the Mystery Gift Mew that was also announced during the August 2023 Pokemon Presents, you’re in luck. It’s an absolutely fantastic Pokemon for this Tera Raid.

Mew has a perfectly even spread of base stats, so even those you don’t dedicate EV training to will be better than most other Pokemon. It has access to every TM available in Scarlet & Violet, meaning you can get really creative with movesets.

This build is more basic, however. Using a Dark Tera-Type to nullify Mewtwo’s signature Psychic-type moves while boosting your suite of Dark-type attacks. Make use of Snarl and/or Nasty Plot to lower Mewtwo’s Sp. Def while raising your own Sp. Atk to deliver a massively boosted Dark Pulse.

Life Dew offers full-party healing to keep the battle alive and recover from any Fighting-type moves Mewtwo may have as coverage. If data miners are correct (like they were about the Mewtwo Tera Raid), this event Mew will also receive a boost to all its stats when entering a battle with this particular Mewtwo.

Pokemon Level Moves Held Item Ability Nature EVS & IVS Tera Type 100 Dark Pulse — Nasty Plot — Snarl — Life Dew Shell Bell Synchronize Modest Sp. Atk, Sp. Def & HP Dark

Best Chi-Yu Build for Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle

Chi-Yu’s ability Beads of Ruin causes it to lower Mewtwo’s Sp. Def stat by 25% the moment it enters battle. This, coupled with its killer Sp. Atk stat and super-effective typing make it the perfect counter to Mewtwo.

Being one of the Treasures of Ruin quartet gives it access to their signature move Ruination, which can instantly cut Mewtwo’s HP in half. Similar to Mew, you can also use a Nasty Plot-boosted Dark Pulse to finish the fight.

Its only downside is its fragility, so if you are planning on using Chi-Yu to defeat Mewtwo, strike fast and hard.

Pokemon Level Moves Held Item Ability Nature EVS & IVS Tera Type 100 Dark Pulse — Nasty Plot — Ruination — Endure Leftovers Beads of Ruin Modest Sp. Atk, Sp. Def & Spd Dark

Best Skeledirge build for Mewtwo Tera Raid

The starter evolution Skeledirge makes a great counter to Mewtwo because it resists its Psychic-type moves and is immune to its likely Fighting-type coverage moves. It has ample bulk to keep it in the fight and a reasonably high Sp. Atk stat for damage output.

Hex has a whopping 130 base power, and when used in conjunction with a Ghost Tera-Type, it becomes exceedingly powerful. Shadowball is a solid backup for damage, and Sing can be used to keep Mewtwo out of action for a turn or five, depending on your luck.

Your final slot can be used for Slack Off, which will heal Skeliderge for 50% of its maximum HP. This means Mewtwo will have a frustrating time putting it down.

Pokemon Level Moves Held Item Ability Nature EVS & IVS Tera Type 100 Shadowball — Hex — Sing — Slack Off Shell Bell Unaware Modest Sp. Atk, Sp. Def & HP Ghost

These strategies should have no problem seeing you through the 7-Star Tera Raid against Mewtwo. Other strategies may emerge based on new info regarding Mewtwo’s move pool and abilities. We’ll be sure to update this piece as that happens.

