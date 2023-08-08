Release date revealed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Teal Mask

The release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion, The Teal Mask, has finally been revealed after months of waiting – and it’s coming very soon!

It’s been almost a year since the record-breaking games Pokemon Scarlet & Violet were released on Nintendo Switch, and many trainers have already seen everything the game has to offer.

The good news is that a new adventure is about to begin with the game’s Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC, which is split into two separate experiences: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

During the Pokemon Presents livestream on August 8, it was revealed that the first DLC expansion, The Teal Mask, will be available to download on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

The Teal Mask DLC will take players outside of the Paldea region as you depart on a school trip to the land of Kitakami.

Here, you’ll meet new characters, catch Pokemon that can’t be found in Paldea, and follow a brand new story involving a folktale passed down for generations.

We still don’t know the exact release date for the second DLC expansion, The Indigo Disk, but it was previously confirmed that it will drop at some point during Winter 2023, so there shouldn’t be too long to wait.

