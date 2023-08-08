How to get free Mew code in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

A free Mew is coming to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet during the Get Mew & Mewtwo event. Here’s how you can get hold of your own.

Thanks to a reveal in the Pokemon Presents livestream on August 8, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players around the world will be able to get hold of the Mythical Pokemon Mew for free.

The beloved Pokemon is part of a new Get Mew & Mewtwo event which will eventually allow you to battle the notorious Mewtwo using the Mightiest Mark.

So, how do you get hold of Mew for free? Here’s everything you need to know about getting a free Mew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to add Mew to your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To add Mew into your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, simply type in the code GETY0URMEW in the Mystery Gift menu.

You can access the Mystery Gift menu by opening the Poke Portal, choosing Mystery Gift, and then selecting ‘Get with Code/Password’. Once claimed, your new Pokemon will be sent to a Storage Box.

Typing this in will grant you the adorable Mew so you can prepare to challenge Mewtwo with the Mightiest Mark when it appears in Tera Raid Battles from September 1 to September 17, 2023.

It’s worth noting two things before entering the code: The first is that it expires on September 18, 2023, at 2:49 pm UTC. The second is that each Mew’s Tera Type, Nature, and Moves will differ, making your reward pretty unique.

There you have it, that’s how you can get Mew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. While heading into your game, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides and content:

