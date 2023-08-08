Everything revealed at August 2023 Pokemon Presents

The August 2023 Pokemon Presents unveiled new content across several platforms. Here’s everything that was revealed.

Throughout 35 minutes of footage, The Pokemon Company provided details about several new updates for games like Scarlet & Violet and Pokemon Go.

Additionally, the presentation featured teasers for animated series like Path to the Peak and Paldea Winds.

However, one of the biggest announcements could be the release date of The Teal Mask DLC. Keep reading for more information.

List of everything announced at Pokemon Presents August 2023

If you were unable to watch the Pokemon Presents live, you can check out the full presentation on YouTube. However, if you’re short on time, you can read up on everything announced below:

Pokemon: Path to the Peak shorts

During the stream, viewers were given a first look at Pokemon: Path to the Peak. The animated short series follows characters learning how to play Pokemon TCG. For those attending the World Championships in Yokohama, you’ll see this project before the rest of the Pokemon fans.

Pokemon Go adding Paldean creatures

Pokemon Go is set to receive Paldean creatures like Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Sprigatito in September 2023. It’s unclear what other Scarlet & Violet species will eventually join the mobile application.

Nintendo Switch Online getting two Pokemon games

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now play Pokemon Trading Card Game and Pokemon Stadium 2 on the Nintendo Switch. While you only need the basic subscription to access Pokemon TCG, you must have the expansion pack to play Stadium 2.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Nemona and Pawmot are making their way into Pokemon Masters EX. Other updates include Mewtwo coming to Pokemon Unite, Tatsugiri making its Pokemon Cafe Remix debut, and Pokemon Sleep implementing a Good Sleep Day full moon event.

New Detective Pikachu trailer

Detective Pikachu Returns is still slated to launch on October 6, 2023. Ahead of its release date, fans received another trailer featuring Pikachu and his partner, Tim, on their journey to solve the mystery of Tim’s missing father.

While The Pokemon Company didn’t reveal a release date for Pokemon Horizons, they said it was “coming soon.” At the very least, we were able to watch more footage from the post-Ash Ketchum anime.

Pokemon: Paldea Winds web series

As for another animated project, the stream announced the web series Pokemon: Paldea Winds. The four-episode show takes place in Scarlet & Violet’s Paldean region and is set to premiere on September 6, 2023, on The Pokemon Company’s YouTube channel.

Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can now claim the Mythical Pokemon Mew for free. Simply type in the code GETY0URMEW in the Mystery Gift menu to add the species to your party. Also, you will be able to face Mewtwo in a Tera Raid event.

Finally, Scarlet & Violet players were given a release date for The Teal Mask – September 13, 2023. The first part of the DLC features Dipplin, a new evolution of Applin, and Archaludon, the evolution of Duraludon.

Despite trainers’ excitement over the upcoming content expansion, some expressed confusion over Raikou’s new Paradox form. Check out our article to learn what people really think about Raging Bolt.