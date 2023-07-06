Pokemon Scarlet & Violet datamines hint Mewtwo is coming to Tera Raids
Dataminers have been sinking their teeth into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s recent patch and appear to have revealed a future seven-star Tera Raid. Information discovered via modded playtesting suggests that Mewtwo could be a future challenge for the post-game.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Tera Raids are a core post-game feature and one of the main reasons players keep up with the titles this far from the games’ release. Developer Gamefreak has been consistently updating the titles with new Tera Raids on a near-monthly basis and fans are always looking for what’s next.
The most recent bout of speculation began when Twitter user mattyoukhana discovered in-game dialogue relating to the mythical Pokemon Mew. The text read: “Mew is going to go all out against this formidable opponent!”
Well-known Pokemon data miner Sibuna_Switch took the new info and ran with it, soon discovering that the dialogue triggered when Mew enters a Tera Raid with a seven-star Mewtwo. They posted their discovery in a tweet after modding the game to meet certain requirements.
It should be noted that however credible this information appears, there hasn’t been any official announcement from Gamefreak or the Pokemon Company and it’s always best to temper expectations with a heaping of salt.
