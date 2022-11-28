How to get Galarian Meowth and Perrserker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Galarian Meowth and its evolution Perrserker are both available to get in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but they won’t appear in the wild. Here’s where to find them.

While there are only 400 Pokemon listed in the Paldean Pokedex, there are more creatures and regional variants that you can get through methods like NPC trades and (in the future) Pokemon Home transfers.

One of these Pokemon is Perrserker. While Meowth and its evolution Persian are native to Paldea, Galarian Meowth and its evolution Perrserker are only available to get by completing a long list of tasks.

Because this method is quite time-consuming and easy to miss, we’ve rounded up everything you need to do to get Galarian Meowth and Perrserker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet below.

How to get Galarian Meowth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Before you can get Galarian Meowth and Perrserker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to complete all of the Languages classes and then initiate four conversations with Professor Salvatore.

You can take classes by heading into your school’s Academy in Mesagoza and approaching the front desk. Tell the person what class you’d like to take then answer all the questions correctly.

There are multiple Languages classes and tests to complete, but you’ll need to progress quite far through the main storyline before they’re all unlocked – so don’t worry if they don’t show up at once.

During these lessons, Salvatore says he will teach you about languages “from different regions” which is a nice hint to the fact that he will gift you a Galarian Meowth at the end of his friendship storyline.

Once you’ve finished all of the Languages classes and tests, you’ll need to speak to Salvatore in the Staff Room, then on the school grounds, then in the Biology Room, and then in the Staff Room once again.

After doing all of this, you’ll be given a Galarian Meowth as a reward! It’s a long process, but it’s the only way to get one in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet right now.

How to get Perrserker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The only way to get Perrserker in Scarlet & Violet is to train a Galarian Meowth to Level 28, at which point it will evolve automatically.

There are no special items or tasks required to complete this evolution process. We’ve got a guide to leveling up fast if you want to get Perrserker quicker.

That’s everything you need to know about Galarian Meowth! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

