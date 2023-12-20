Every Starter Pokemon location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC

Starter Pokemon are among the most popular little monsters in the entire fandom and with good reason. We’ve gathered all the Starter Pokemon locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet recently saw a whole host of returning Pokemon thanks to the Indigo Disk DLC. Among those returning are the Starter Pokemon from every region, fully catchable in the wild.

Of course, even accessing these Starter Pokemon in the Indigo Disk requires a bit of effort. It should be worth it for most Pokemon fans though given how many trainers are attached to them.

Below is all the info you’ll need to find and capture every returning Starter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. This includes what Biome of the Terrarium they appear in and where they show up.

Contents

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak Step one to getting the Starters is gaining access to the League Club.

How to unlock Starter Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC

To catch any of the Starters in the Indigo Disk you’ll first need to have them released into the four Biomes of the Terrarium. They’re not initially available so you will need to progress through the DLC’s story until you unlock Blueberry Quests and the Club Room.

In the Club Room is a computer that trainers can use to purchase various unlockables with the Blueberry Points you earn from completing Blueberry Quests. These include upgrades for each of the four Biomes of the Terrarium that add new Pokemon including the starters.

Each upgrade costs 3,000 Blueberry Points meaning you’ll need a total of 12,000 to spawn every starter Pokemon. We suggest taking a look at the list below so you can unlock your favorites first.

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak The Indigo Disk DLC’s Terrarium has four distinct Biomes.

Which Biome does each Starter Pokemon appear in the Indigo Disk DLC?

These are the Biomes where each Starter Pokemon can be found in the Indigo Disk:

Savannah Biome

Charmander

Totodile

Snivy

Fennekin

Rowlet

Sobble

Coastal Biome

Bulbasaur

Chikorita

Froakie

Popplio

Grookey

Mudkip

Canyon Biome

Squirtle

Turtwig

Tepig

Litten

Treecko

Chespin

Polar Biome

Chimchar

Oshawott

Scorbunny

Piplup

Cyndaquil

Torchic

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Starter Pokemon locations

Knowing which Biome you need to visit to track down all the returning Starter Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC is great, but you probably want specifics. Thanks to Serebii’s handy Pokearth map, we can show you exactly where they appear in each Biome.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Kanto Starter locations

Bulbasaur (Coastal Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Charmander (Savannah Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Squirtle (Canyon Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Johto Starter locations

Chikorita (Coastal Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Cyndaquil (Polar Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Totodile (Savannah Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Hoenn Starter locations

Treecko (Canyon Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Torchic (Polar Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Mudkip (Coastal Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Sinnoh Starter locations

Turtwig (Canyon Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Chimchar (Polar Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Piplup (Polar Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Unova Starter locations

Snivy (Savannah Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Tepig (Canyon Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Oshawatt (Polar Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Kalos Starter locations

Chespin (Polar/Canyon Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Fennekin (Savannah Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Froakie (Coastal Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Alola Starter locations

Rowlet (Savannah Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Litten (Canyon Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Popplio (Coastal Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Galar Starter locations

Grookey (Coastal Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Scorbunny (Polar Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Sobble (Savannah Biome)

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

And there you have it. Every Starter Pokemon location in the Teal Mask DLC’s Terrarium.

If you’re looking for more help with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, check out our massive list of guides.

