Every Starter Pokemon location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC

Every Starter Pokemon location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLCGAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY
Starter Pokemon are among the most popular little monsters in the entire fandom and with good reason. We’ve gathered all the Starter Pokemon locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet recently saw a whole host of returning Pokemon thanks to the Indigo Disk DLC. Among those returning are the Starter Pokemon from every region, fully catchable in the wild.
Of course, even accessing these Starter Pokemon in the Indigo Disk requires a bit of effort. It should be worth it for most Pokemon fans though given how many trainers are attached to them.
Below is all the info you’ll need to find and capture every returning Starter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. This includes what Biome of the Terrarium they appear in and where they show up.
Contents
- How to unlock Starters
- Starter Pokemon Biomes
How to unlock Starter Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC
To catch any of the Starters in the Indigo Disk you’ll first need to have them released into the four Biomes of the Terrarium. They’re not initially available so you will need to progress through the DLC’s story until you unlock Blueberry Quests and the Club Room.
In the Club Room is a computer that trainers can use to purchase various unlockables with the Blueberry Points you earn from completing Blueberry Quests. These include upgrades for each of the four Biomes of the Terrarium that add new Pokemon including the starters.
Each upgrade costs 3,000 Blueberry Points meaning you’ll need a total of 12,000 to spawn every starter Pokemon. We suggest taking a look at the list below so you can unlock your favorites first.
Which Biome does each Starter Pokemon appear in the Indigo Disk DLC?
These are the Biomes where each Starter Pokemon can be found in the Indigo Disk:
Savannah Biome
- Charmander
- Totodile
- Snivy
- Fennekin
- Rowlet
- Sobble
Coastal Biome
- Bulbasaur
- Chikorita
- Froakie
- Popplio
- Grookey
- Mudkip
Canyon Biome
- Squirtle
- Turtwig
- Tepig
- Litten
- Treecko
- Chespin
Polar Biome
- Chimchar
- Oshawott
- Scorbunny
- Piplup
- Cyndaquil
- Torchic
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Starter Pokemon locations
Knowing which Biome you need to visit to track down all the returning Starter Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC is great, but you probably want specifics. Thanks to Serebii’s handy Pokearth map, we can show you exactly where they appear in each Biome.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Kanto Starter locations
Bulbasaur (Coastal Biome)
Charmander (Savannah Biome)
Squirtle (Canyon Biome)
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Johto Starter locations
Chikorita (Coastal Biome)
Cyndaquil (Polar Biome)
Totodile (Savannah Biome)
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Hoenn Starter locations
Treecko (Canyon Biome)
Torchic (Polar Biome)
Mudkip (Coastal Biome)
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Sinnoh Starter locations
Turtwig (Canyon Biome)
Chimchar (Polar Biome)
Piplup (Polar Biome)
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Unova Starter locations
Snivy (Savannah Biome)
Tepig (Canyon Biome)
Oshawatt (Polar Biome)
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Kalos Starter locations
Chespin (Polar/Canyon Biome)
Fennekin (Savannah Biome)
Froakie (Coastal Biome)
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Alola Starter locations
Rowlet (Savannah Biome)
Litten (Canyon Biome)
Popplio (Coastal Biome)
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Galar Starter locations
Grookey (Coastal Biome)
Scorbunny (Polar Biome)
Sobble (Savannah Biome)
And there you have it. Every Starter Pokemon location in the Teal Mask DLC’s Terrarium.
If you’re looking for more help with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, check out our massive list of guides.
