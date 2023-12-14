All returning starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk DLC

GamingPokemon

The latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, The Indigo Disk, breaks a franchise tradition by bringing every starter from all past generations. There have been so many through the years, that you might not remember all of them, so we’ve put a list together to help you can catch ’em all.

Because The Indigo Disk is the final downloadable content Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will get, Game Freak has decided to fill it with cool and extensive content for players to enjoy.

While you explore the Blueberry Academy as an exchange student, you’ll be able to take place in double fights, defeat their Elite Four, and explore the Terarium, a massive area with four different biomes filled with Pokemon waiting to be caught.

As Part 2 of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is going old-school, players will be able to catch plenty of returning Pokemon that became iconic over time, as well as some new beasts like Terapagos, Archaludon, Iron Crown, and Raging Bolt.

All returning starters

Gen 1 – Red/Blue/Yellow

Pokemon starters gen 1GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY
  • Bulbasaur
  • Ivysaur
  • Venusaur
  • Charmander
  • Charmeleon
  • Charizard
  • Squirtle
  • Wartortle
  • Blastoise

Gen 2 – Gold/Silver/Crystal

Pokemon starters gen 2GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY
  • Chikorita
  • Bayleef
  • Meganium
  • Cyndaquil
  • Quilava
  • Typhlosion
  • Totodile
  • Croconaw
  • Feraligatr

Gen 3 – Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald

Pokemon starters gen 3GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY
  • Treecko
  • Grovyle
  • Sceptile
  • Torchic
  • Combusken
  • Blaziken
  • Mudkip
  • Marshtomp
  • Swampert

Gen 4 – Diamond/Pearl/Platinum

Pokemon starters gen 4GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY
  • Turtwig
  • Grotle
  • Torterra
  • Chimchar
  • Monferno
  • Infernape
  • Piplup
  • Prinplup
  • Empoleon

Gen 5 – Black/White

Pokemon starters gen 5GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY
  • Snivy
  • Servine
  • Serperior
  • Tepig
  • Pignite
  • Emboar
  • Oshawott
  • Dewott
  • Samurott

Gen 6 – X/Y

Pokemon starters gen 6GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY
  • Chespin
  • Quilladin
  • Chesnaught
  • Fennekin
  • Braixen
  • Delphox
  • Froakie
  • Frogadier
  • Greninja

Gen 7 – Sun/Moon

Pokemon starters gen 7GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY
  • Rowlet
  • Dartrix
  • Decidueye
  • Litten
  • Torracat
  • Incineroar
  • Popplio
  • Brionne
  • Primarina

Gen 8 – Sword/Shield

Pokemon starters gen 8GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY
  • Grookey
  • Thwackey
  • Rillaboom
  • Scorbunny
  • Raboot
  • Cinderace
  • Sobble
  • Drizzile
  • Inteleon

That’s it! That’s every generation starter available in The Indigo Disk, as well as their evolutions. For more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC content, check our guides below:

