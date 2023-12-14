All returning starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk DLC

The latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, The Indigo Disk, breaks a franchise tradition by bringing every starter from all past generations. There have been so many through the years, that you might not remember all of them, so we’ve put a list together to help you can catch ’em all.

Because The Indigo Disk is the final downloadable content Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will get, Game Freak has decided to fill it with cool and extensive content for players to enjoy.

While you explore the Blueberry Academy as an exchange student, you’ll be able to take place in double fights, defeat their Elite Four, and explore the Terarium, a massive area with four different biomes filled with Pokemon waiting to be caught.

As Part 2 of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is going old-school, players will be able to catch plenty of returning Pokemon that became iconic over time, as well as some new beasts like Terapagos, Archaludon, Iron Crown, and Raging Bolt.

All returning starters

Gen 1 – Red/Blue/Yellow

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Gen 2 – Gold/Silver/Crystal

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Gen 3 – Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Gen 4 – Diamond/Pearl/Platinum

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Gen 5 – Black/White

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Gen 6 – X/Y

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Gen 7 – Sun/Moon

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Gen 8 – Sword/Shield

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

That’s it! That’s every generation starter available in The Indigo Disk, as well as their evolutions. For more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC content, check our guides below:

