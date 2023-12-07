Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk – Every legendary Pokemon & how to catch them

You can encounter and catch a variety of rare Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC, so learn all about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk’s legendary Pokemon and how to catch them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming final DLC – called The Indigo Disk – is set to feature a plethora of returning legendary Pokemon, as a recent trailer confirms.

Powerful creatures such as Lugia, Ho-Oh, Rayquaza, and plenty of other fan favorites are available to capture, so you can add these mighty monsters to your team and use them in battle.

So, learn all about the Pokemon included in the DLC, as well as how to catch them, with our full guide.

Contents

All the legendary Pokemon in The Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk is the final expansion for Pokemon’s ninth generation, and it is currently confirmed to be reintroducing the following Legendary Pokemon (though more may be added as more information is revealed) as overworld encounters:

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Suicune

Entei

Raikou

Ho-Oh

Lugia

Latias

Latios

Groudon

Kyogre

Rayquaza

Terrakion

Cobalion

Virizion

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

Kubfu

Spectrier

Glastrier

How to capture legendary Pokemon in The Indigo Disk

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

If you want to catch the Legendary creatures in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk, you will first have to meet certain conditions.

To encounter legendary Pokemon in The Indigo Disk, you must first complete the main story of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the main story of The Teal Mask DLC, and finally the main story of The Indigo Disk.

Then, find and talk to the character Snacksworth at Blueberry Academy, the building found at the center of The Terrarium. Then, after completing Blueberry Quests (also known as BBQs) players must report back to Snacksworth to receive snacks, which enable Legendary encounters.

Currently, we do not know every step of this process, so we will update this guide after The Indigo Disk launches to fill out every necessary detail.

Can Legendary Pokemon be Shiny in The Indigo Disk?

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation that legendary Pokemon can be Shiny when encountered in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk.

However, Shiny Pokemon have been available in previous comparable gameplay features, Pokemon have been available in their Shiny forms. Such as in both Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon’s Ultra Wormholes and in Pokemon Sword & Shield: The Crown Tundra’s Dynamax Adventures.

We will update this guide as soon as more information is available. But for now, if you’re diving back into Paldea then be sure to check out the rest of our fantastic guide content:

