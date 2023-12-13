How to get Cetoddle in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Here’s a breakdown of how Pokemon Go players can get Cetoddle, plus whether a Shiny version of it will be made available.

In line with a winter-themed Pokemon Go event, Niantic revealed plans in December 2023 to introduce Ice-type Pokemon Cetoddle to the mobile game.

This will allow trainers to get both Cetoddle and Cetitian in the game. But, how exactly can trainers get Cetoddle, and will a Shiny version of it be made available at launch?

Here’s what Pokemon Go trainers need to know.

How to get Cetoddle and Cetitan in Pokemon Go

Cetoddle will make its debut in Pokemon Go on December 18, 2023, as part of the Winter Holiday 2023 Part 1 event. It will mark the first time that players will be able to catch Cetoddle in the mobile game, as well as evolve it into the Terra Whale Pokemon known as Cetitan.

Pokemon Go trainers will be able to encounter Cetoddle in the wild during the Winter Holiday Part I event. Additionally, it can also be found in One-Star Raids during the December 2023 event.

How to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan in Pokemon Go

Per Niantic, Cetoddle can be evolved into Cetitan when given 50 Cetoddle Candy.

Can Cetoddle be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

A Shiny version of Cetoddle will not be available in the mobile game when it releases on December 18.

Generally speaking, Pokemon Go tends to release the base version of a Pokemon first and then wait until a future special event to unleash its Shiny form. While we don’t have a set date as of this writing for when Shiny Cetoddle will be made available, we know that it won’t be during this event.

That’s all you need to know about Cetoddle in Pokemon Go. If needed, make sure to check out more of our Go guides.

