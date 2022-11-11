Pokemon Go Teddiursa evolution: How to get Ursaring & Ursaluna

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Teddiursa now has two evolutions to discover in Pokemon Go, so we’ve put together a guide to help you get both Ursaring and Ursaluna.

The Johto region’s adorable Teddiursa has always been able to evolve into Ursaring in Pokemon Go, but following the November 2022 Community Day, another evolution has been added to the family: Ursaluna.

Ursaluna first appeared in Pokemon Legends Arceus on the Nintendo Switch, where players had to follow a very specific method to evolve it. Unsurprisingly, there’s also a tricky evolution process in Pokemon Go.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to evolve Teddiursa into Ursaring and Ursaluna.

Niantic

How to evolve Teddiursa into Ursaring in Pokemon Go

You can evolve Teddiursa into Ursaring with the help of 50 Candy. There are no special items or Buddy tasks required for the evolution process.

If you’re struggling to gather enough Candy, remember that you can use Pinap Berries while catching Teddiursa to earn a boost in Candy or set Teddiursa as your Buddy to collect Candy while exploring.

How to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokemon Go

It costs 100 Candy to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna and you can only do this when a full moon appears in the Pokemon Go skies.

This full moon effect is triggered by special events, meaning it’s not based on whether there’s actually a full moon in the sky. This is different from weather effects which are influenced by real-time conditions.

A full moon will appear from Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2PM until Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 6AM local time. It’s unknown when the next full moon will appear, so evolve Ursaluna while you can!

That’s everything you need to know about Teddiursa’s evolutions Ursaring and Ursaluna! Check out more Pokemon Go guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide