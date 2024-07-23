How to get Popplio in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

If you hope to add the Alolan Water-type Popplio to your Pokemon Go Pokedex, here’s everything you need to know about catching it.

Introduced in Pokemon Sun & Moon, Popplio is the Water-type starter alongside the Fire-type Litten and the Grass-type Rowlet.

Niantic has announced that Popplio will be featured for the August 2024 Community Day on August 31, 2024. During this event, Pokemon Go players can encounter Popplio more frequently in the wild and benefit from several bonuses.

If you’re interested in catching Popplio, keep reading for more information.

How to get Popplio in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company

The best method to catch either Rowlet, Popplio, or Litten is to wait for certain Pokemon Go events. Fortunately, Popplio will headline the August 2024 Community Day in Pokemon Go. This means you can encounter Popplio in the wild or from Research tasks.

Previously, Rowlet headlined the January 2024 Community Day, and Litten led the March 2024 Community Day.

Can Popplio be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Popplio is available in Pokemon Go. It will have a better chance of appearing in the wild during the August 2024 Community Day.

By evolving Shiny Popplio, you will receive Shiny Brionne. The same will occur with Shiny Brionne evolving into Shiny Primarina as its final evolution.

How to evolve Popplio in Pokemon Go

You must feed Popplio 25 Candy to evolve into Brionne. Next, you must give Brionne 100 Candy for it to evolve into Primarina.

The August 2024 Community Day will allow players to gather more Popplio Candy than usual, making the evolution process much more manageable.

That’s everything you need to know about getting Popplio in Pokemon Go. For more content on the game, check out its event schedule and the current Raid boss line-up.