How to get Lileep in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

The bizarre Rock/Grass-type Pokemon can be found in Pokemon Go, but how do you find this seafaring creature, and can it be Shiny?

Fossil Pokemon have always had a strange appearance, but Lileep and its evolution, Cradily, have always stood out from the rest. Since their debut in Gen 3, they have been among the most unusual-looking Pokemon in the series.

Just because a Pokemon is weird doesn’t mean fans don’t want to acquire them. These tentacle creatures can be found in Pokemon Go, but they’re not easy to get.

How to catch Lileep in Pokemon Go

Lileep can be encountered in the wild in water biomes. It spawns at a higher rate during partly cloudy and sunny/clear weather.

Lileep is currently unavailable in Pokemon Eggs, Raids, or Research Tasks, though that may change.

How to evolve Lileep into Cradily in Pokemon Go

To evolve Lileep into Cradily, you require 50 Lileep Candy. There are no other requirements for this evolution. The easiest way to acquire Lileep Candy is by catching them in the wild after using a Pinap Berry or using one as a Buddy and taking it on a walk.

Can Lileep be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Lileep can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as can Cradily. Shiny Lileep switches out its blue and red aesthetic for green and yellow coloring, making it one of the more pleasing Shiny variations, even if the Pokemon itself isn’t particularly adorable.

That's all you need to know about catching Lileep in Pokemon Go.

