Pokemon Go Litten Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Here’s how Pokemon Go players can complete the Litten Community Day Special Research tasks, in addition to rewards from the challenges.

The Pokemon Go Litten Community Day takes place on March 16, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. During the event, the mobile game will feature an increased chance of encountering the Shiny version of the Alolan starter.

Additionally, trainers who evolve a Torracat during Community Day (or up to five hours after) will get an Incineroar that knows the Fire-type Charged Attack: Blast Burn.

If you’re looking to complete the Litten Community Day Special Research, keep reading for everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go All Fired Up Special Research tasks & rewards

Niantic

Thanks to Leek Duck, you can find all the tasks and rewards for the Litten Community Day Special Research below:

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws – x15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Litten – Litten Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – x20 Litten Candy

Rewards: x3000 Stardust, Litten Encounter, x1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – x10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Litten – Litten Encounter

Evolve 3 Litten – x30 Litten Candy

Rewards: x4500 XP, Litten Encounter, x1 Lucky Egg

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – x15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Litten – Litten Encounter

Evolve 1 Torracat – x50 Litten Candy

Rewards: x4500 Stardust, Torracat Encounter, x1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – x15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! – Litten Encounter

Claim Reward! – x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: x5500XP, Incineroar Encounter, x3 Rare Candies

That’s everything you need to know about the Litten Community Day Special Research quest in Pokemon Go. Take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content below:

