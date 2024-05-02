How to get Hitmonchan in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Hitmonchan has been battling foes since the days of Gen 1, but how do you recruit this Fighting-type ‘mon in Pokemon Go, and can it be Shiny?

Hitmonchan suffered in its introduction on Pokemon Red & Blue, as it was obliterated by the dominant Psychic-type creatures of the Gen 1 games. Luckily, it’s better remembered as one of the better early cards of the TCG due to its cheap cost and high offensive and hit-point combo.

The boxing ‘mon can be found in Pokemon Go and will soon be featured in a special event, but how do you get a Hitmonchan on your team?

How to get Hitmonchan in Pokemon Go

Hitmonchan will be featured in a Spotlight Hour event on May 7 from 6-7 PM local time, which means the chances of it appearing in the wild will be boosted during the event. Additionally, its rival, Hitmonlee, will also be featured.

Outside of the Spotlight Hour, Hitmonchan has a chance of appearing randomly in the overworld, so you can nab one outside of the Spotlight Hour if you’re lucky.

In the past, Hitmonchan has been available in Pokemon Eggs, Raid Battles, Research Tasks, and as a Shadow Pokemon in Team Rocket GO Grunt battles. There’s a good chance it will return to one of these in the future, so you’ll have more opportunities to acquire one in the future.

How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonchan

You can also evolve a Tyrogue into Hitmonchan. To do this, give Tyrogue 25 of its Candy if its Defense is its highest stat. Just be warned that if the Attack is higher, it will turn into a Hitmonlee, and if it’s the Stamina, it will become a Hitmontop.

NIANTIC

Can Hitmonchan be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Hitmonchan can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. In fact, its Shiny rate will be boosted during its Spotlight Hour!

Shiny Hitmonchan is easily distinguishable from its base form by its green skin, lilac clothes, and blue gloves. This makes it one of the better Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go, as it fits the boxer theme, with the opposing colors on the gloves.

Hitmonchan stats & moves

Hitmonchan is a Fighting-type Pokemon. It has more of a defensive focus than the others of the Hitmon-line but is still all about throwing out powerful moves.

Hitmonchan has the following stats in Pokemon Go:

Hitmonchan Fast Moves

Bullet Punch (Steel)

Counter (Fighting/STAB)

Rock Smash (Elite) (Fighting/STAB)

Hitmoncha Charge Moves

Brick Break (Elite) (Fighting/STAB)

Close Combat (Fighting/STAB)

Fire Punch (Fire)

Frustration (Shadow) (Normal)

Ice Punch (Ice)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting/STAB)

Return (Purified) (Normal)

Thunder Punch (Electric)

Hitmonchan resistances

Hitmonchan weaknesses

Base Stats

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 193 197 137 2636

That’s what you need to know about catching Hitmonchan in Pokemon Go. For more content on the game, check the guides below:

