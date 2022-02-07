The Love Cup has returned to the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve got the best team recommendations you need to take you straight to victory.

Aside from the regular Great League, Ultra League, and Master League competitions, Niantic regularly introduces new and remixed Cups to the Pokemon Go Battle League to switch things up and give Trainers a fresh challenge.

To coincide with the 2022 Valentine’s Day event, the Love Cup is returning once again. This limited-time cup only allows pink and red-colored Pokemon to compete, forcing Trainers to really think twice about the team they’re using.

If you’re struggling to figure out which Pokemon to take into battle for the Love Cup, we’ve put together our best team recommendations below to help you out, as well as details about the rules and restrictions.

Best team for the Love Cup in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams you can take into the Love Cup is Talonflame, Alomomola, and Wigglytuff, as these are three of the strongest Pokemon that should give you coverage against most common opponents.

As with any league or cup, it’s impossible to say what a truly ‘best’ team looks like in the Love Cup as it really depends on the Pokemon your opponent sends out – and you won’t know that until the battle begins.

Still, there are a few Pokemon that can perform well in most situations, which we’ve listed below alongside their optimal movesets.

Best Pokemon for the Love Cup

Talonflame

Fast Move: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Moves: Flame Charge and Brave Bird

Flame Charge and Brave Bird Resistances: Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Water

Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Water Weaknesses: Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice

The number one Pokemon you’ll want on your team in the Love Cup is Talonflame, as it has key wins over some of the biggest threats like Medicham, Scrafty, and Lickitung. It’s also very cheap to unlock a second move (10,000 Stardust and 25 Candy).

Incinerate is the best Fast Move here, so you’ll need a Community Day-exclusive Talonflame or an Elite TM to learn it. As for Charged Moves, go with the low-cost Flame Charge to bait shields then follow it up with Brave Bird for huge damage.

Alomomola

Fast Move: Waterfall

Waterfall Charged Moves: Psychic and Hydro Pump

Psychic and Hydro Pump Resistances: Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water

Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water Weaknesses: Electric and Grass

The love heart-inspired fish Alomomola finally gets a chance to shine in the Love Cup. It’s a threat to most of the big players, has some impressive bulk, and there aren’t many eligible Pokemon that can counter it (although you’ll need to watch out for Vileplume).

Choose Waterfall as Alomomola’s Fast Move, as it inflicts decent damage and benefits from STAB. When it comes to Charged Moves, prioritize the low-cost Psychic for extra coverage and shield-baiting, with Hydro Pump as a secondary option for more STAB-assisted damage.

Lickitung (XL)

Fast Move: Lick

Lick Charged Move: Body Slam and Power Whip

Body Slam and Power Whip Resistances: Ghost

Ghost Weaknesses: Fighting

Lickitung can be quite a threat in the Great League, so it’s no surprise to see it here in the Love Cup. You’ll need XL Candy and a Legacy Move (or an Elite Charged TM) to make it viable, but if you have access to both of those, it’s almost unstoppable.

Lick is the only Fast Move that’s worth using here, so make sure you have it. Body Slam is the Legacy Charged Move we mentioned before, offering decent damage for a low cost. Follow that up with Power Whip for coverage against Water and Ground-types.

Medicham (XL)

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Move: Ice Punch and Psychic

Ice Punch and Psychic Resistances: Fighting and Rock

Fighting and Rock Weaknesses: Fairy, Flying, and Ghost

Medicham is another Pokemon that needs XL Candy to be viable in the Love Cup, but it sits firmly in the big leagues with impressive wins over Alomomola, Lickitung, Scrafty, and Magcargo. Just keep it away from Fairy-types.

Counter remains one of the best Fast Moves in Pokemon Go, offering solid STAB damage and good energy generation. This can then be followed by the Charged Moves Ice Punch and Psychic for some incredible coverage options.

Wigglytuff

Fast Move: Charm

Charm Charged Move: Play Rough and Ice Beam

Play Rough and Ice Beam Resistances: Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Ghost

Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Ghost Weaknesses: Poison and Steel

The iconic charmer Wigglytuff has slowly fallen out of favor in the Great League over the years, but it returns to the top of the charts in the Love Cup thanks to its solid bulk and the ability to resist (and defeat) Lickitung, where other charmers fail.

As always, you’ll want the deadly Charm as Wigglytuff’s Fast Move. While it doesn’t have great energy generation, so you might not get to use Charged Moves often, you’ll still want Play Rought for STAB and Ice Beam for extra coverage.

Pokemon Go Love Cup rules & restrictions explained

The Love Cup is one of the most unique challenges in the Pokemon Go Battle League, as only red or pink Pokemon are allowed to enter. They must also be below the 1,500 CP limit to qualify.

While the rules state only red or pink Pokemon can take part in the Love Cup, this rule is a little bit flexible – for example, Talonflame can take part despite only part of its body being the color red.

Pokemon Go Love Cup start and end date

The Love Cup begins on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 1pm PST and runs until Monday, February 21, 2022, at 1pm PST, giving you exactly two weeks to compete and rise to the top of the ranks.

Running alongside the Love Cup are the traditional Master League as well as the remixed Master League Premier Classic – and we’ve got a best team guide for that league right here.

