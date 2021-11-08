Best team for the Master League Premier Classic in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Go Battle League’s Master League format is getting a shakeup with the Master League Premier Classic, requiring Trainers to rethink their best team picks.

While the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League are the pillars of the Go Battle League, Niantic regularly introduces variations to keep things interesting, such as the Great League Remix or the unique Kanto Cup.

Just like the regular Master League, there’s no CP limit here, but the Premier ruleset means Legendary and Mythical Pokemon are banned, while the Classic ruleset means Pokemon powered up with XL Candy aren’t allowed either.

As a result, many of the best Master League competitors are excluded from play, which could leave Trainers struggling to find a new best team. Below, we’ve listed our recommendations to take you straight to victory.

Best team for Master League Premier Classic in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams for Pokemon Go’s Master League Premier Classic is Metagross, Togekiss, and Garchomp, as these are three of the strongest fighters in the meta and provide a good range of coverage against common enemies.

As always, it’s hard to say what the ultimate team looks like in any Go Battle League tier, as it really depends on the Pokemon your opponent is using – and you won’t know that until you’re already in a battle. That’s all part of the fun!

Having said that, there are some standouts who should perform well in almost any situation, which we’ve listed below. The good news is that Premier Classic rules mean none of our recommendations require XL Candy to reach their peak.

Best Pokemon for the Master League Classic

Metagross

Fast Move: Bullet Punch

Bullet Punch Charged Moves: Meteor Mash and Earthquake

Meteor Mash and Earthquake Resistances: Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel

Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel Weaknesses: Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground

Metagross is likely going to be the champion of the Master League Premier Classic, meaning you’ll want one on your team – but also a strong counter to defeat any you come across. It’s got an incredible amount of type resistances and a huge Attack stat.

Bullet Punch is the best Fast Move choice for energy generation, while also dealing decent damage. Follow that up with the Charged Moves Meteor Mash and Earthquake, and you’ve got a build that combines massive damage with solid coverage.

Gyarados (Shadow)

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Aqua Tail and Crunch

Aqua Tail and Crunch Resistances: Bug, Fighting, Fire, Ground, Steel, and Water

Bug, Fighting, Fire, Ground, Steel, and Water Weaknesses: Electric and Rock

Shadow Gyarados is definitely one to watch out for in this Pokemon Go league. It has an impressive Attack stat, and its unique typing gives it added resistance against some of the most popular choices in the Master League Premier Classic, including Metagross and Garchomp.

It won’t benefit from STAB, but Dragon Breath is the best Fast Move here with high damage and solid energy generation. Aqua Tail is a great Charged Move for removing your opponent’s shields, while Crunch adds coverage and impressive damage output.

Garchomp

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Sand Tomb and Outrage

Sand Tomb and Outrage Resistances: Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock

Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, and Ice

PvP favorite Garchomp is one of the few non-Legendaries that can hold its own in the regular Master League, so it’s not surprising to see it near the top in the Premier Classic. Keep in mind that it works best as a closer when your opponent is out of shields.

Go with Mud Shot as your Fast Move, as it has great energy generation. This will give you better access to two brilliant Charged Moves, the low-cost Sand Tomb and the powerful Outrage. These are a potent pair, especially against Metagross and Snorlax.

Togekiss

Fast Move: Charm

Charm Charged Moves: Ancient Power and Flamethrower

Ancient Power and Flamethrower Resistances: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Grass, and Ground

Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Grass, and Ground Weaknesses: Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel

Togekiss is the best Charmer in Pokemon Go’s Master League Premier Classic, especially because its secondary Flying typing allows it to completely dominate Ground-types like Garchomp. Sylveon is a solid backup, but always choose Togekiss if you can.

Charm is the go-to Fast Move for Togekiss, as it deals some great STAB damage. Choose Ancient Power as your Charged Move, with Flamethrower as a second option to help tackle Steel and Ice-types, which Togekiss is weak against.

Snorlax (Shadow)

Fast Move: Lick

Lick Charged Moves: Body Slam and Superpower

Body Slam and Superpower Resistances: Ghost

Ghost Weaknesses: Fighting

Shadow Snorlax was a standout in the Ultra League Premier Classic, and it manages to hold onto its place in the Master League’s version too. It’s got key wins against Metagross, Togekiss, and Magnezone, although regular Snorlax is a great choice too.

The only Fast Move worth considering here is Lick, so make sure you have it. Body Slam is a great Charged Move for taking out your opponent’s shields, while Superpower is a solid backup option that increases Snorlax’s coverage thanks to its Fighting typing.

Pokemon Go Master League Premier Classic date & time

The Master League Premier Classic kicks off in the Pokemon Go Battle League on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 1pm PDT and runs until Monday, November 22, 2021, at 1pm PDT.

It will run alongside the regular Master League, as well as the Kanto Cup, which is returning to the Go Battle League after winning a Twitter poll where fans could vote for their favorite Cup.

You can see the current Pokemon Go Battle League Season 9 schedule and rewards here.