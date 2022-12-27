Best Grimmsnarl build for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Like any multiplayer RPG, diversifying your team for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Tera Raids is essential, and here is how to build the best support Grimmsnarl in Gen 9.

It’s no secret that Tera Raid bosses – especially in 5 & 6-star Raids – can pack a powerful punch. They can dish out several attacks per turn, sometimes throwing multiple attacks in a row at one Pokemon. And without the proper team, these attacks can wipe out teams and end raids in a jiffy.

This is where support Pokemon come into play. Support may not be the most exciting role to play, but they are integral to Tera Raid success. And Grimmsnarl is one of the best Support Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.

This menacing Fairy-type may look like a brutal attacker, but players will want to use Grimmsnarl as a barrier of protection between Tera Raid bosses and their teams. Here is how to build the best support Grimmsnarl in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Best Grimmsnarl Tera Raid Build

Grimmsnarl is a Dark/Fairy-type Pokemon introduced in Gen 8, and it shines in Gen 9’s Tera Raid battles. This is because its moveset is built to protect its team against the devastating flurry of attacks, allowing its teammates to get in more attacks before needing to heal up or being knocked out.

Light Screen and Reflect are must-haves for this build. They will cut the damage your team receives in half from physical and special attacks. And you’ll want to give Grimmsnarl a Light Clay to hold as it will extend the duration of both moves.

Players will also want to trach Grimmsnarl Taunt to stop the boss from using any status moves. And the last move in its arsenal is up to the player, whether they want to lower stats, increase damage for other players, or try to deal a bit of damage themselves. We recommend Spirit Break, Fake Tears, or Torment.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Grimmsnarl 100 Light Screen Reflect Taunt Spirit Break Prankster Light Clay Impish

Best Grimmsnarl Moveset

Light Screen – learned via TM

learned via TM Reflect – learned via TM

learned via TM Taunt – learned via TM

learned via TM Spirit Break – learned via Evolution

– learned via Evolution Fake Tears – learned at level 12

– learned at level 12 Torment – learned at level 28

– learned at level 28 Play Rough – learned at level 48

Best EVs and IVs for Grimmsnarl

Trainers will want to focus on Grimmsnarl’s HP, Defense, and Special Defense. These can be EV trained by purchasing HP Up, Iron, and Zinc from the Chansey Supply store.

These IVs, along with others if the player has enough Bottle Caps, can be Hyper Trained by the NPC near the Pokecenter in Montenerva. Bottle Caps can be purchased from Delibird Presents for $20,000 after beating the sixth gym.

How to use Grimmsnarl in Tera Raids

Grimmsnarl is pretty straightforward. Players will want to start by using Taunt to force the boss to use attack moves. And on turns two and three, players will use Light Screen and Reflect.

Until the effects of these moves run out, players can use Spirit Break to deal damage and lower the boss’s Special Attack stat. However, trainers can opt for moves like Screech or Torment to lower the boss’s stats or disrupt their chain of attacks.

Once Light Screen/Reflect runs out, pop them again to cut incoming damage in half and continue the fight as usual. And don’t forget to cheer when needed to restore your team’s health or boost their stats.

