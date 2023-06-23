Overwatch 2 Season 6: Release date, Hero mastery missions, new Hero, Flashpoint mode

Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 Season 6 will introduce a litany of new features and give the game one of its biggest shake-ups yet. From a new Hero to single-player content, here’s everything we know about OW2 S6.

The last couple of seasons of Overwatch 2 has left fans a bit divided. The arrival of Lifeweaver hasn’t set the world alight, with players unhappy and calling him “worse than anyone.” Not only that, but the ongoing PvE saga has no end in sight, and new reveals keep leaving fans frustrated about the whole ordeal.

Nevertheless, Blizzard Entertainment is intent on delivering another blockbuster season of content for OW2 players. We already know a great deal about the game’s sixth season, and here’s a handy hub to run you through the expected content set to arrive.

Using the game’s existing Battle Pass as a point of reference, we anticipate that Overwatch 2 Season 6 will start on August 15, 2023.

This is traditionally how the formatting of Overwatch 2 seasons work. There’s a chance that plans could change between now and then, and if they do, we’ll update you immediately.

Overwatch 2 Season 6: Hero Mastery missions

A new introduction to Overwatch 2 is the concept of Hero Mastery missions. These are single-player missions designed to get you acquainted with the game’s large roster. Players will be graded based on their performance, earning rewards in the process, and the devs will be releasing challenges for all Heroes over time – starting with Season 6.

Hero Mastery Mode will allow players to possibly discover a new Hero they’re good with. On the other hand, they could also teach you a thing or two about your mains that you never realized. We’ll likely learn more the closer we get to its inclusion.

Overwatch 2 Season 6: New Support Hero

Following the now-traditional Overwatch 2 formula, we know that we’re getting a new Hero in Season 6. Blizzard has confirmed that it will be a Support character too. We don’t know too much else outside of this, but what’s certain is that their addition will take the game’s total of Heroes up to 38!

Overwatch 2 Season 6: Flashpoint

Another fresh-faced feature will be the inclusion of Flashpoint – a new playlist option in Overwatch 2. It’s rumored to be replacing CP for the foreseeable future and will feature two new maps in New Junk City and Suravasa.

The mode feature similarities to CP in that players will have to capture a point, but this time there will be multiple points to capture that will appear across these maps.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 is shaping up to be another jam-packed festival of content. For more information on the Hero shooter as a whole, check out our other guides for it:

