How to unlock every hero in Overwatch 2

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

With 35 Overwatch 2 characters available to play as from launch, there are plenty of heroes to try and unlock. Here’s how you can get a full roster of heroes.

Everyone has their favorite hero when it comes to Overwatch, but not all characters are available at the beginning of Overwatch 2. Thankfully, most of them aren’t too hard to unlock, all they take is a little dedication and quite a bit of gameplay.

We’ve compiled all the available heroes in Overwatch 2 and worked out how you can unlock them so you can get back to destroying the enemy as your favorite character.

Full starting roster for new players

Blizzard A new player’s roster will look like this unless they have unlocked previous heroes in the original Overwatch.

Whether you’re a new player or a veteran of the original game, then you will start Overwatch 2 with these heroes.

Lucio

Mercy

Moira

Orisa

Pharah

Reinhardt

Reaper

Soldier 76

Torbjorn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Winston

Zarya

How to unlock all the heroes in Overwatch 2

Unlocking the rest of the heroes in Overwatch 2 requires you to complete a fair few matches. The way you unlock these heroes is to simply take part in matches, which then completes the challenge they are linked to. Some are only a few whereas others will undoubtedly take some time to complete, like Baptiste.

However, after you’ve completed four matches, each win will count as two, making your life a little easier in the long run.

Below are how many matches it takes to unlock each hero in Overwatch 2.

Hero Role How to Unlock (Matches to play) Genji Damage Complete 1 matches D.VA Tank Complete 2 matches Cassidy Damage Complete 3 matches Ana Support Complete 4 matches Hanzo Damage Complete 9 matches Junkrat Damage Complete 12 matches Roadhog Tank Complete 15 matches Symmetra Damage Complete 20 matches Zenyatta Support Complete 25 matches Bastion Damage Complete 30 matches Sigma Tank Complete 40 matches Ashe Damage Complete 50 matches Brigitte Support Complete 60 matches Mei Damage Complete 70 matches Doomfist Tank Complete 85 matches Baptiste Support Complete 100 matches Sombra Damage Complete 115 matches Wrecking Ball Tank Complete 130 matches Echo Damage Complete 150 matches Kiriko Support Found on tier 55 of the Battle Pass Junker Queen Tank Available instantly to people who played the original Overwatch Sojourn Damage Available instantly to people who played the original Overwatch

Those are all the characters present within Overwatch 2 currently, along with how you can unlock these heroes.

While working towards getting your favorite hero, take a look at some of our other handy Overwatch 2 guides:

Overwatch 2 release time | All Overwatch 2 characters | Overwatch 2 review | Season 1 Battle Pass | Sojourn guide | Junker Queen guide | Kiriko guide | Overwatch 2 support tier list | DPS tier list | Best tank heroes | Overwatch 2 server status | How to download Overwatch 2