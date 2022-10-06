How to unlock every hero in Overwatch 2

With 35 Overwatch 2 characters available to play as from launch, there are plenty of heroes to try and unlock. Here’s how you can get a full roster of heroes.
Everyone has their favorite hero when it comes to Overwatch, but not all characters are available at the beginning of Overwatch 2. Thankfully, most of them aren’t too hard to unlock, all they take is a little dedication and quite a bit of gameplay.
We’ve compiled all the available heroes in Overwatch 2 and worked out how you can unlock them so you can get back to destroying the enemy as your favorite character.
Full starting roster for new players
Whether you’re a new player or a veteran of the original game, then you will start Overwatch 2 with these heroes.
- Lucio
- Mercy
- Moira
- Orisa
- Pharah
- Reinhardt
- Reaper
- Soldier 76
- Torbjorn
- Tracer
- Widowmaker
- Winston
- Zarya
How to unlock all the heroes in Overwatch 2
Unlocking the rest of the heroes in Overwatch 2 requires you to complete a fair few matches. The way you unlock these heroes is to simply take part in matches, which then completes the challenge they are linked to. Some are only a few whereas others will undoubtedly take some time to complete, like Baptiste.
However, after you’ve completed four matches, each win will count as two, making your life a little easier in the long run.
Below are how many matches it takes to unlock each hero in Overwatch 2.
|Hero
|Role
|How to Unlock (Matches to play)
|Genji
|Damage
|Complete 1 matches
|D.VA
|Tank
|Complete 2 matches
|Cassidy
|Damage
|Complete 3 matches
|Ana
|Support
|Complete 4 matches
|Hanzo
|Damage
|Complete 9 matches
|Junkrat
|Damage
|Complete 12 matches
|Roadhog
|Tank
|Complete 15 matches
|Symmetra
|Damage
|Complete 20 matches
|Zenyatta
|Support
|Complete 25 matches
|Bastion
|Damage
|Complete 30 matches
|Sigma
|Tank
|Complete 40 matches
|Ashe
|Damage
|Complete 50 matches
|Brigitte
|Support
|Complete 60 matches
|Mei
|Damage
|Complete 70 matches
|Doomfist
|Tank
|Complete 85 matches
|Baptiste
|Support
|Complete 100 matches
|Sombra
|Damage
|Complete 115 matches
|Wrecking Ball
|Tank
|Complete 130 matches
|Echo
|Damage
|Complete 150 matches
|Kiriko
|Support
|Found on tier 55 of the Battle Pass
|Junker Queen
|Tank
|Available instantly to people who played the original Overwatch
|Sojourn
|Damage
|Available instantly to people who played the original Overwatch
Those are all the characters present within Overwatch 2 currently, along with how you can unlock these heroes.
