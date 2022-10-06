GamingOverwatch

How to unlock every hero in Overwatch 2

With 35 Overwatch 2 characters available to play as from launch, there are plenty of heroes to try and unlock. Here’s how you can get a full roster of heroes.

Everyone has their favorite hero when it comes to Overwatch, but not all characters are available at the beginning of Overwatch 2. Thankfully, most of them aren’t too hard to unlock, all they take is a little dedication and quite a bit of gameplay.

We’ve compiled all the available heroes in Overwatch 2 and worked out how you can unlock them so you can get back to destroying the enemy as your favorite character.

Full starting roster for new players

All heroes in Overwatch 2Blizzard
A new player’s roster will look like this unless they have unlocked previous heroes in the original Overwatch.

Whether you’re a new player or a veteran of the original game, then you will start Overwatch 2 with these heroes.

  • Lucio
  • Mercy
  • Moira
  • Orisa
  • Pharah
  • Reinhardt
  • Reaper
  • Soldier 76
  • Torbjorn
  • Tracer
  • Widowmaker
  • Winston
  • Zarya

How to unlock all the heroes in Overwatch 2

Unlocking the rest of the heroes in Overwatch 2 requires you to complete a fair few matches. The way you unlock these heroes is to simply take part in matches, which then completes the challenge they are linked to. Some are only a few whereas others will undoubtedly take some time to complete, like Baptiste.

However, after you’ve completed four matches, each win will count as two, making your life a little easier in the long run.

Below are how many matches it takes to unlock each hero in Overwatch 2.

HeroRoleHow to Unlock (Matches to play)
GenjiDamageComplete 1 matches
D.VATankComplete 2 matches
CassidyDamageComplete 3 matches
AnaSupportComplete 4 matches
HanzoDamageComplete 9 matches
JunkratDamageComplete 12 matches
RoadhogTankComplete 15 matches
SymmetraDamageComplete 20 matches
ZenyattaSupportComplete 25 matches
BastionDamageComplete 30 matches
SigmaTankComplete 40 matches
AsheDamageComplete 50 matches
BrigitteSupportComplete 60 matches
MeiDamageComplete 70 matches
DoomfistTankComplete 85 matches
BaptisteSupportComplete 100 matches
SombraDamageComplete 115 matches
Wrecking BallTankComplete 130 matches
EchoDamageComplete 150 matches
KirikoSupportFound on tier 55 of the Battle Pass
Junker QueenTankAvailable instantly to people who played the original Overwatch
SojournDamageAvailable instantly to people who played the original Overwatch

Those are all the characters present within Overwatch 2 currently, along with how you can unlock these heroes.

