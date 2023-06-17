Overwatch 2’s Hero Mastery mode won’t be available until September

Overwatch 2’s Hero Mastery mode has been delayed to be a part of a mid-season update in September rather than launching in August with the rest of the Season 6 features.

In an update to their blog post about Season 6, titled “Invasion”, Blizzard stated that they would be delaying the hotly-anticipated mode until some time in September, so they could guarantee its quality.

The delay comes after the announcement that Season 6 would be the “biggest in Overwatch 2’s history“, including the Hero Missions that evolved from the original PvE concept the game was envisioned as.

Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery delayed for “best possible experience”

In an update to the blog, Blizzard said: “In order to deliver the best possible experience for the new Hero Mastery mode, we are postponing the launch of the mode to our Overwatch 2: Invasion mid-season update in September. Thank you for understanding.”

Hero Mastery mode won’t launch with all the heroes in the game available. Instead, a “selection of heroes” will be available to master in Season 6, with more being added in future updates.

Blizzard The delay means a lot is riding on Season 6’s PvE Story Missions

There will be global leaderboards for hero mastery, which will display the most talented player for each hero available.

Season 6 will also bring a revamped firing range, which has the chance for players to test out their accuracy, a new “Flashpoint” game mode, and a new support hero, who we know surprisingly little about.

There’s going to be a lot of new content, for sure, but only time will tell if it will fix some of the problems the community has with how Blizzard has been managing the game and the development of the PvE.

For more Overwatch 2 news and updates, check out the hints we’ve been given about the new support hero’s kit.