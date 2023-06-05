Game-breaking Overwatch 2 bug lets Mercy take entire lobbies “hostage”

A new game-breaking Overwatch 2 bug has been discovered that lets Mercy players make a lobby completely unplayable for everyone but her.

Overwatch 2 has had its fair share of monumental bugs so far, including ones that were so severe, heroes had to be removed from competitive play.

The latest bug may even result in the same treatment and it’s bad news for Mercy mains, because Blizzard might have to end up removing her from ranked because the exploit can cause some serious problems.

In a video by nsbunited, the YouTuber delved into the bug and how Mercy players can “hold lobbies hostage” by abusing this weird interaction on Paraiso.

Overwatch 2 bug could get Mercy removed from the game

By using a special exploit that allows Mercy players to use their staff and pistol animations at the same time, something very strange happens.

After activating the glitch and then swapping back to your staff, everyone in their lobby will have their FPS drop and the game will reach a “near unplayable level” with things only getting worse whenever Mercy respawns.

The result is an incredible amount of lag, but the Mercy player can get theirs to go back to normal by swapping back to her pistol. This means that because everyone else is lagging, the Mercy player can push the payload all the way to the end.

“This can allow a Mercy player to hold an entire Paraiso lobby hostage,” the YouTuber explained.

Luckily, players being affected by this leave and rejoin the match to fix the lag, simply not pick a hero during the setup phase or somehow get the Mercy player to swap heroes.

So far, Blizzard has yet to comment on this glitch or remove Mercy from ranked, so we’ll have to wait and see what the devs end up doing to deal with this game-breaking problem.