How old are Overwatch 2 Heroes? Character ages and history

Overwatch 2 introduces new Heroes, expanded lore, and refreshed characters that continue to captivate fans around the globe. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll reveal the ages of all the Overwatch 2 characters, as well as their names, helping you understand each Hero’s experience and history.

Age brings wisdom, skill, and unique quirks to every hero in Overwatch 2. Whether it’s the youthful energy of D.Va or the veteran status of Reinhardt, each character’s age reveals a facet of their personality and backstory, further deepening the engaging world of Overwatch.

Article continues after ad

Armed with this knowledge, players can dive into the game’s battlefield with newfound insight, ready to unlock each hero’s full potential. If you’ve ever been curious as to how old your favorite Heroes are in Overwatch 2, then sit back, and let’s take you through each and every character.

Blizzard Entertainment

How many characters are there in Overwatch 2?

At this time, there is now an astounding 37 characters in Overwatch 2! From day one of the original Overwatch to Blizzard’s Overwatch 2, there has been a huge evolution in the series’ Heroes. It’s confirmed that new characters are going to keep coming, so we’ll be sure to update this guide when any new Heroes are added.

Article continues after ad

Who is the youngest Overwatch 2 character?

Orisa is the youngest character in Overwatch 2. We can imagine your mind is blown right now, but that’s the reality of the matter. The youthful exuberance of D.Va as a young streamer typically evokes the opinion that she is the youngest character in the game, but alas, that’s not the case.

Who is the oldest Overwatch 2 character?

Added in 2019, Sigma is still the oldest character in Overwatch 2. The all-powerful Tank Hero just edges out Reinhardt as the franchise’s old-timer. Who knows what Blizzard has in the pipeline as there’s every chance that a new older Hero could come along and hoist the crown aloft.

Article continues after ad

How old is Ana in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

It may surprise many to learn that Ana is 60 years old and is one of the oldest members of the Overwatch 2 roster. Don’t let her age fool you though, Ana is deadly accurate with her Biotic Rifle and Sleep Darts. Ana Amari previously carried the moniker of the “greatest sniper in the world” – but we’re sure Widowmaker and Ashe have something to say about that. Speaking of which…

How old is Ashe in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

At 39 years old, Ashe is an experienced marksman with a penchant for Dynamite. Alongside her cohort B.O.B, Elizabeth Caledonia comes from a rich background and is the leader of the Deadlock Gang – one of the most feared in all the lands.

Article continues after ad

How old is Baptiste in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Our trusty Support Hero Baptiste is 36 years old. Hailing from Haiti, Jean-Baptiste Augustin is a former member of Talon – an evil terrorist organization in the Overwatch 2 universe. He’s reformed now and works tirelessly to provide handy aid wherever needed.

How old is Bastion in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

It’s sometimes easy to disassociate Bastion and the concept of age, but at 30 years old, the combat unit has been through the wringer. Bastion was once a combat-driven attack unit designed to tackle the armies of humanity – now, Bastion prefers the tranquility and discovery of nature and has become a sidekick to Torbjorn.

Article continues after ad

How old is Brigitte in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

On the youthful side of the spectrum, Brigitte is 23 years old. The Support Hero from Gothenburg Sweden, Brigitte Lindholm has an extensive armory of offensive and defensive tools. She tries her best to follow in the legacy of her father – Torbjorn – and her legendary godfather – Reinhardt.

How old is Cassidy in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

A former member of both the Deadlock gang and Reaper’s Blackwatch, Cassidy is 37 years old and has a keen eye for profit, as well as headshots. Cole Cassidy now operates on a strictly-for-hire basis and only undertakes the operations and assignments deemed right for himself.

Article continues after ad

How old is D.Va in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

At just 20 years old, D.Va, AKA Hana Song, is definitely one of the youngest members of the Overwatch crew. When she’s not wreaking havoc in her automated mech, D.Va is wowing fans with her expert gaming ability back home.

How old is Doomfist in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Doomfist, AKA Akande Ogundimu, is 45 years old and is easily identifiable by his destructive Hand Cannon arms. The Nigerian-born lost his right arm as a result of the Omnic Crisis – a war between humans and their created robots. Not actually the OG Doomfist, Ogundimu inherited the title and persona when he killed the previous Doomfist when he was part of Talon.

Article continues after ad

How old is Echo in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Officially, Echo is the only Hero in Overwatch 2 that we don’t know the age of. What we do know is that they were developed by Dr. Mina Liao and after the doctor was killed, Echo was eventually found by Cassidy to join the Overwatch team.

How old is Genji in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Genji Shimada, more commonly referred to as Genji, is 35 years old. The cyborg is adept with Shurikens and his blade. He joined the Overwatch project after being rescued by them after shockingly being left for dead by his own brother – Hanzo.

Article continues after ad

How old is Hanzo in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

The 38-year-old Hanzo is the leader of the Shimada clan and is the very assailant who caused near-catastrophic injuries to his brother Genji. The incident scarred Hanzo Shimada who sought to adventure alone to discover himself, drowning in his own self-loathing, before eventually coming face-to-face with his forgiving brother who he thought was dead.

How old is Junker Queen in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

It’s believed that Junker Queen is somewhere between the ages of 30-40. Record keeping doesn’t seem like a huge priority out in war-torn Australia. Her presence in the Overwatch 2 universe is a relatively new one still, so it’s tough to pinpoint. On the other hand, we know that she’s a tall, powerful Tank character, and Odessa “Dez” Stone is the leader of Junkertown.

Article continues after ad

How old is Junkrat in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

At just 25 years old, Junkrat has plenty of time left on his side for more explosive behavior. Formerly a resident of Junkertown before being exiled, Jamison Fawkes has a partnership with Roadhog. Acting as his bodyguard due to Junkrat’s notoriety, the duo now seek anarchy across the lands.

How old is Kiriko in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Kiriko Kamori is a fresh-faced newcomer to Overwatch 2 and information suggests she’s between 20-25 years old – although there is controversy afoot. The Japanese ninja, who trained alongside Genji and Hanzo, looks and talks like a younger individual, but fans and lore historians have raised questions about the legitimacy of this age bracket.

Article continues after ad

How old is Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

The newest addition to Blizzard’s Overwatch 2, Lifeweaver, is 29 years old. His real name is Niran PruksaManee, the healer was roommates with Symmetra and has spent his time trying to perfect biolight to become a perfectionist and proficient in the art of healing others.

How old is Lucio in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Carrying on the theme of healers, Lucio, everyone’s favorite tune-spitting Brazilian, is 26 years old. Known for his love of bass, beats, and bountiful healing, Lúcio Correia dos Santos is arguably the most famous celebrity in the realms of the universe and is also a passionate activist.

Article continues after ad

How old is Mei in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

One of the most interesting stories has to be Mei – who is actually 40 years old but possesses the body of a 31-year-old woman. Mei-Ling Zhou cryogenically froze herself for nine years, much longer than anticipated, but eventually awoke and would join up with the Overwatch team.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How old is Mercy in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

One of the biggest icons in the whole Overwatch 2 franchise – Mercy is 37 years old and is actually called Dr. Angela Ziegler. The Swiss scientist is actually an orphan but persevered to become an expert in her field, one of Overwatch’s strongest members, and is also good friends with Ana and Soldier: 76.

Article continues after ad

How old is Moira in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

At 48 years old, Moira published a controversial paper on genetics that deeply damaged the aspiring scientist’s dreams. Moira O’Deorain turned to Reaper’s Blackwatch faction to continue her work there before eventually moving on and joining forces with Talon.

How old is Orisa in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

As we’ve mentioned, Orisa is actually the youngest character to feature in Overwatch 2 at less than a year old. Orisa is a true Hero and one that proved to be instrumental in the stabilizing and protection of the city of Numbani – even being recognized by OW2 newbie Sojourn.

Article continues after ad

How old is Pharah in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

The airborne artist Pharah is 32 years old and is the daughter of Ana. Pharah, AKA Fareeha Amari, masterminded her own security detail and has even served in the Egyptian Army. She eventually joined Helix Security International, before achieving her dream of joining Overwatch.

How old is Ramattra in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 introduced several new characters to choose from, including Ramattra – who’s thought to be between 20-30 years of age. The mysterious figure became embroiled in the war with Overwatch and the dissolution of Null Sector has left Ramattra to contemplate the return of Null Sector.

Article continues after ad

How old is Reaper in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

The iconic-looking Reaper, known as Gabriel Reyes is 58 years old, and the deadly assassin is at the heart of much of Overwatch’s lore. A former Overwatch representative, Reyes was presumed dead, but we know this’s not the case. He became better known as Reaper, an extremely dangerous killer for Talon who now fights against his former organization.

How old is Reinhardt in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

In second place on the list of senior Overwatch 2 Heroes, Reinhardt is 61 years old. The towering German Tank is an Overwatch founder, a man bound by loyalty, bravery, and a wide range of other noble qualities. Reinhardt Wilhelm came to the reunited Overwatch’s beck and call in a heartbeat to defend his comrades once more.

Article continues after ad

How old is Roadhog in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Junkrat’s enforcer, Roadhog, is 48 years old and is simply a giant monster. Armed with a Chain Hook that can ensnare any unwitting foe, Mako Rutledge travels around causing chaos and trying to earn money – splitting a 50/50 cut with Junkrat. Roadhog is also wanted and the duo make an effective criminal tandem.

How old is Sigma in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

We arrive at our oldest Overwatch 2 Hero – Sigma, who is 62 years old. Another brilliant doctor in the universe, Dr. Siebren de Kuiper is of Dutch descent, and outside of gravity-controlling manipulation and working on the International Space Station, Sigma now works for Talon to pursue his intense, life-changing research even more, though it is suggested he’s being manipulated and does not know the damage he is causing the world.

Article continues after ad

How old is Sojourn in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Damage-Hero Sojourn is 50-55 in Overwatch 2. Vivian Chase has gone from strength to strength throughout her life as she joined the Canadian Armed Forces, moved into the Special Forces, and eventually hooked up with Overwatch. The augmented soldier would eventually leave the institute following disagreements, and she now follows a nomad lifestyle.

How old is Soldier: 76 in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Another veteran in the Overwatch squad is Soldier: 76, and he’s 55 years old. Don’t let his age fool you though, Jack Morrison is still a very capable force to be reckoned with – which is why he was a Commander in Overwatch after all. Soldier: 76 now takes the identity of a vigilante hunting all of those who brought Overwatch to its knees in the first place.

Article continues after ad

How old is Sombra in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

30 years old, Sombra is a hacking extraordinaire. Born as Olivia Colomar, she was yet another orphan due to the Omnic Crisis. She forged a successful career working for the Los Muertos but eventually had to go into hiding as a result of her actions. She would later reclassify herself as Sombra and would eventually join Talon due to her exceptional hacking skills, though her loyalties seem aligned with herself, rather than her employer.

How old is Symmetra in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Born in India, Symmetra is 28 years old and Overwatch 2 users won’t have to blink twice to tell you have deadly she, and her Sentry Turrets, can be. Satya Vaswani is a long-standing member of the Vishkar Corporation and travels around the world rebuilding structures, and building new ones, all while using the power of hard-light manipulation.

Article continues after ad

How old is Torbjorn in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Torbjörn Lindholm. AKA Torbjorn is 57 years old and the Swedish engineer is another founding member of Overwatch. Following the team’s original disbanding, Tobjorn left his daughter Brigitte to serve under the tutelage of Reinhardt, whereas Torbjorn would eventually stumble across a friendly Bastion unit and question his hated of robots and AI.

How old is Tracer in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

A marquee name and face in the Overwatch 2 franchise, Tracer is now 26 years old and the London-born Damage Hero is able to mess around with time travel. Lena Oxton was able to gain control of her powers, thanks to Overwatch leader Winston, and after meandering through life after Overwatch folded, their reuniting gave her true purpose once more and she would become an instrumental figure in the organization once more.

Article continues after ad

How old is Widowmaker in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Widowmaker, the striking French Sniper, is 33 years old, and Amélie Lacroix is renowned for her stoic demeanor. She wasn’t always like this though, there was a time when she loved ballet, as well as her husband. Unfortunately, neural reprogramming caused Amélie to murder her husband, Gérard Lacroix, an Overwatch agent, and she now remains one of Talon’s deadliest propositions.

How old is Winston in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Outside of wielding a hefty Tesla Cannon and forming barriers, Winston is 29 years old and led the second coming of the Overwatch forces. As a scientifically created gorilla, the Hero’s name comes from his owner/scientist looking after him – Dr. Harold Winston. He’s intelligent and a great leader, and serves to protect.

Article continues after ad

How old is Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

At 14 years old, like Winston, scientific tinkering has resulted in Hammond going from being an everyday rodent to Wrecking Ball – an escapee from the Horizon Lunar Colony. Unlike Winston though, Wrecking Ball would land in Junker Town and use the escape pod to become an all-out battle robot to dominate in the town’s Scrapyard arena.

How old is Zarya in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Aleksandra Zaryanova is a brute of a Tank and is also 28 years old. Zarya is another one who had to endure the Omnic Crisis and channeled her experience of the war into something productive – bodybuilding. Her promising career was derailed when she joined the Russian Defense Forces in the wake of the attack from the Siberian omnium threat. She now continues to protect her home at all costs and is looked at as one of the country’s proudest heroes..

Article continues after ad

How old is Zenyatta in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment

Zenyatta being 20 years old does take some fans by surprise, but the Omnic monk roams the planet seeking to protect and intervene to help those in need. Zenyatta spent a lot of time at the Shambali Monastery and would eventually become a mentor to the injured Genji. The monk would leave the monastery to pursue a deeper understanding of the world, absorb more knowledge, and keep fighting.

That was a lot to absorb, and if you did enjoy our Overwatch 2 guide, we’ve got plenty of other guides for you to peruse at your own leisure:

Article continues after ad

How many people play Overwatch 2? | How to transfer skins in Overwatch 2 | Best graphics settings for FPS in Overwatch 2 | How to unlock every hero in Overwatch 2 | Best heroes for beginners in Overwatch 2 | How to change crosshair in Overwatch 2 | All Mythic skins in Overwatch 2 | How to unlock all trophies in Overwatch 2 | How to get free Overwatch coins in OW2 | Overwatch 2 PC Requirements: Minimum & recommended specs | What is MIT in Overwatch 2?