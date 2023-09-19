Overwatch 2 Sept 19 patch notes: Anniversary event, 2CP returns & Hero Mastery update

The Overwatch 2 Anniversary event has arrived on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch with numerous premium skins arriving in a special shop along with the return of classic game modes.

The Overwatch Anniversary event is one of the most popular on the OW2 calendar as it brings back numerous modes from prior events each week giving players a chance to try them out once more.

For 2023, there will be three weeks of action with each adding a returning game mode, starting off with Winter Wonderland and Battle for Olympus, followed by Assault, Catch-a-Mari, and Starwatch: Galactic Rescue on week 2 and then Summer Games and Mischief & Magic.

Yes, that’s right. 2CP is back for a limited time, so fans will get a chance to see if the controversial mode from OW1 has improved with Overwatch 2’s switch to 5v5.

Blizzard Starwatch is coming back to Overwatch 2.

As well, this event is letting players earn up to 3,000 OW credits that can be used to purchase goodies from the Anniversary shop. This special shop will feature premium skins including Space Raider Cassidy and Hermes Lucio.

Elsewhere, this patch has also made some adjustments to Hero Mastery by granting a bonus score down to the nearest tenth of a second to allow for more competition on the global leaderboards.

Full patch notes:

Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes – September 19, 2023

HERO MASTERY MODE

Completing a hero mastery course in the gold bonus tier will now grant bonus score based on how fast you completed the course. This bonus score is granted based on the time differential down to the nearest tenth of a second between your time and gold bonus tier. This new bonus time can be viewed in the finish line bonus tooltip on the course summary screen. This change affects all Hero Mastery courses played going forward and should allow the global leaderboards for each course to be more competitive.

BUG FIXES