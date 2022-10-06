Overwatch 2: How to unlock all achievements and trophies

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Here are all of the trophies and achievements you can unlock when playing Overwatch 2 and how to unlock each of them.

Overwatch 2 may be a competitive hero shooter, with many players focused on improving their rank, but there are plenty of achievements beyond just getting a higher rank.

Trophies and achievements can be a way to flex your Overwatch skills without having to get into the competitive queue.

But going through the process and unlocking every single achievement in the game can be quite challenging. If you are a completionist, here is how to unlock all the achievements.

All Overwatch 2 achievements and trophies

Base game achievements

Blackjack – Earn 21 endorsements.

– Earn 21 endorsements. Level 10 – Earn 10 battle pass tiers.

– Earn 10 battle pass tiers. Level 25 – Earn 25 battle pass tiers.

– Earn 25 battle pass tiers. Level 50 – Earn 50 battle pass tiers.

– Earn 50 battle pass tiers. Lockdown – Win a game of Assault Maps on defense without losing the first objective.

– Win a game of Assault Maps on defense without losing the first objective. Double Cap – Capture both objectives on a game of Assault Maps without dying.

– Capture both objectives on a game of Assault Maps without dying. Escort Duty – Push a payload 100 meters without leaving it in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Push a payload 100 meters without leaving it in Quick or Competitive Play. Can’t Touch This – Prevent the attacking team from touching the payload for 1 minute in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Prevent the attacking team from touching the payload for 1 minute in Quick or Competitive Play. Shutout – Win a Control map without the enemy capturing an objective in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Win a Control map without the enemy capturing an objective in Quick or Competitive Play. World Traveler – Win a Quick or Competitive Play game on 12 different maps.

Hero achievements

Blizzard Entertainment Each Overwatch 2 hero comes with its own acheivements.

General hero achievements

Decorated – Complete 50 challenges.

– Complete 50 challenges. Decked Out – Collect 50 unlocks for a single hero.

– Collect 50 unlocks for a single hero. Undying – Get a 20 player kill streak in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get a 20 player kill streak in Quick or Competitive Play. The Friend Zone – Play a Quick or Competitive Play game in a group with a friend.

– Play a Quick or Competitive Play game in a group with a friend. Survival Expert – Use health packs to heal 900 health in a single life in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Use health packs to heal 900 health in a single life in Quick or Competitive Play. Centenary – Win 100 games in Quick Play or Competitive Play.

– Win 100 games in Quick Play or Competitive Play. The Floor is Lava – Get three killing blows while wall riding as Lúcio without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get three killing blows while wall riding as Lúcio without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Group Health Plan – Restore 150 health for four allies without dying as Mercy in Quick or Competitive Play.

Junker Queen

Adrenaline Junkie – Have 7 of Junker Queen’s wounds active on enemies at the same time in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Have 7 of Junker Queen’s wounds active on enemies at the same time in Quick or Competitive Play. Coup De Gracie – Use Junker Queen’s Jagged Blade and Carnage to pull and kill an enemy in Quick or Competitive Play.

Sojourn

On the Move – Kill an enemy with a charged Railgun headshot while sliding in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill an enemy with a charged Railgun headshot while sliding in Quick or Competitive Play. Taking Charge – Get 4 killing blows with a single use of Sojourn’s Overclock in Quick or Competitive play.

Kiriko

Purified – Cleanse 5 negative effects with one use of Kiriko’s Protection Suzu in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Cleanse 5 negative effects with one use of Kiriko’s Protection Suzu in Quick or Competitive Play. Yokai – Restore 1500 health and land 5 critical hits without dying as Kiriko in Quick or Competitive Play.

Reaper

Die, Die, Die… Die – Kill 4 enemies with a single use of Reaper’s Death Blossom in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill 4 enemies with a single use of Reaper’s Death Blossom in Quick or Competitive Play. Waste Not, Want Not – Get three solo kills with a single clip of Reaper’s shotguns in Quick or Competitive Play.

Genji

Slice and Dice – Kill 4 enemies with a single use of Genji’s Dragonblade in Quick or Competitive Play

– Kill 4 enemies with a single use of Genji’s Dragonblade in Quick or Competitive Play Their Own Worst Enemy – Kill two enemies with a single use of Genji’s Deflection in Quick or Competitive Play..

Symetra

The Path is Closed – Destroy three of Symmetra’s Teleporters in a single Quick or Competitive Play game.

– Destroy three of Symmetra’s Teleporters in a single Quick or Competitive Play game. The Car Wash – Hit an enemy with three beams simultaneously as Symmetra in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Hit an enemy with three beams simultaneously as Symmetra in Quick or Competitive Play. Huge Success – Teleport 15 allies in a single Quick or Competitive Play game as Symmetra.

Cassidy

Gotcha – Get two killing blows with a single use of Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade in Quick or Competitive Play.

It’s High Noon – Get four killing blows with a single use of Cassidy’s Deadeye in Quick or Competitive Play.

Pharah

Death From Above – Kill four enemies in a row without touching the ground as Pharah in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill four enemies in a row without touching the ground as Pharah in Quick or Competitive Play. Clearing the Area – Knock an enemy to their death using Pharah’s Concussive Blast in Quick or Competitive Play.

Soldier: 76

Rocket Man – Get two killing blows with a single use of Soldier: 76’s Helix Rockets in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get two killing blows with a single use of Soldier: 76’s Helix Rockets in Quick or Competitive Play. Target Rich Environment – Kill four enemies with a single use of Soldier: 76’s Tactical Visor in Quick or Competitive Play.

Tracer

Special Delivery – Stick four of Tracer’s Pulse Bombs onto enemies in a single Quick or Competitive Play game.

– Stick four of Tracer’s Pulse Bombs onto enemies in a single Quick or Competitive Play game. Total Recall – Recover 400 health using Tracer’s Recall without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

Zarya

Power Overwhelming – Keep Zarya’s particle cannon above 70 power for 60 seconds in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Keep Zarya’s particle cannon above 70 power for 60 seconds in Quick or Competitive Play. The Power of Attraction – Capture four enemies in a single use of Zarya’s Graviton Surge in Quick or Competitive Play.

Lucio

Supersonic – Block 900 damage with a single use of Lucio’s Sound Barrier in Quick or Competitive Play.

Mercy

Huge Rez – Resurrect five allies without dying as Mercy in Quick or Competitive Play.

Winston

Anger Management – Damage five enemies during a single use of Winston’s Primal Rage in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Damage five enemies during a single use of Winston’s Primal Rage in Quick or Competitive Play. Mine Sweeper – Destroy 10 turrets or traps using Winston’s Tesla Cannon without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

Zenyatta

The Iris Embraces You – Restore 1,250 health with a single use of Zenyatta’s Transcendence in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Restore 1,250 health with a single use of Zenyatta’s Transcendence in Quick or Competitive Play. Rapid Discord – Get four kills or assists with Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord within 6 seconds in Quick or Competitive Play.

Roadhog

Giving You the Hook – Interrupt an enemy ultimate ability with Roadhog’s Hook in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Interrupt an enemy ultimate ability with Roadhog’s Hook in Quick or Competitive Play. Hog Wild – Knock two enemies to their deaths with one use of Roadhog’s Whole Hog in Quick or Competitive Play.

Bastion

Triple Threat – Kill two enemies in each of Bastion’s configurations without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill two enemies in each of Bastion’s configurations without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Incoming! – Kill three enemies with a single use of Bastion’s Configuration: Artillery in Quick or Competitive Play.

Hanzo

Simple Geometry – Get three killing blows with a single use of Hanzo’s Storm Arrows in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get three killing blows with a single use of Hanzo’s Storm Arrows in Quick or Competitive Play. The Dragon is Sated – Kill four enemies with one of Hanzo’s Spirit Dragons in Quick or Competitive Play.

Junkrat

Mine Like a Steel Trap – Knock an enemy into your Steel Trap using Junkrat’s Concussion Mine in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Knock an enemy into your Steel Trap using Junkrat’s Concussion Mine in Quick or Competitive Play. Roadkill – Kill four enemies with a single use of Junkrat’s RIP-Tire in Quick or Competitive Play.

Mei

Ice Blocked – Block 1000 damage with a single use of Mei’s Ice Wall in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Block 1000 damage with a single use of Mei’s Ice Wall in Quick or Competitive Play. Cold Snap – Freeze four enemies at once with Mei in Quick or Competitive Play.

Torbjorn

Armor Up! – Absorb 500 damage with Torbjörn’s Overload without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Absorb 500 damage with Torbjörn’s Overload without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Raid Wipe – Kill four enemies during a single use of Torbjörn’s Molten Core in Quick or Competitive Play.

Widowmaker

Did that Sting? – Kill four enemies using Widowmaker’s Venom Mine during a single Quick or Competitive Play game.

– Kill four enemies using Widowmaker’s Venom Mine during a single Quick or Competitive Play game. Smooth as Silk – Kill an enemy with a scoped headshot while airborne as Widowmaker in Quick or Competitive Play.

D.Va

Shot Down – Prevent 1,250 damage with a single use of D.Va’s Defense Matrix in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Prevent 1,250 damage with a single use of D.Va’s Defense Matrix in Quick or Competitive Play. Game Over – Kill four enemies with a single use of D.Va’s Self Destruct in Quick or Competitive Play.

Reinhardt

I Am Your Shield – Block 7,500 damage with Reinhardt’s Barrier Field without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Block 7,500 damage with Reinhardt’s Barrier Field without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Storm, Earth, and Fire – Land Reinhardt’s Fire Strike and Charge after an Earthshatter stun in Quick or Competitive Play.

Ana

Enabler – Get four kills or assists with a single use of Ana’s Nano Boost in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get four kills or assists with a single use of Ana’s Nano Boost in Quick or Competitive Play. Naptime – Interrupt an enemy ultimate ability with Ana’s Sleep Dart in Quick or Competitive Play.

Sombra

Hack the Planet – Hack 15 enemies without dying as Sombra in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Hack 15 enemies without dying as Sombra in Quick or Competitive Play. Power Outage – Hack five enemies at once as Sombra in Quick or Competitive Play.

Orisa

Tip of the Spear – Knock an enemy to their death using Orisa’s Energy Javelin in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Knock an enemy to their death using Orisa’s Energy Javelin in Quick or Competitive Play. Terrible Terrible Damage – Kill three enemies with a single use of Orisa’s Terra Surge in Quick or Competitive Play.

Doomfist

Cratered – Hit four enemies with a single use of Doomfist’s Meteor Strike in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Hit four enemies with a single use of Doomfist’s Meteor Strike in Quick or Competitive Play. Power Punch – Slam three enemies into a wall with Doomfist’s Empowered Rocket Punch in Quick or Competitive Play.

Moira

Simple Trigonometry – Fully deplete both types of Moira’s Biotic Orb without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Fully deplete both types of Moira’s Biotic Orb without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Antipode – Hit six targets simultaneously with Moira’s Coalescence in Quick or Competitive Play.

Brigitte

Excuse Me – Kill an enemy hero with Brigitte’s Shield Bash in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill an enemy hero with Brigitte’s Shield Bash in Quick or Competitive Play. Grounded – Kill an airborne enemy with Brigitte’s Whip Shot in Quick or Competitive Play.

Wrecking Ball

Adaptation – Absorb 1,250 damage with Wrecking Ball’s Adaptive Shield without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Absorb 1,250 damage with Wrecking Ball’s Adaptive Shield without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Strike – Roll through four enemies within two seconds as Wrecking Ball in Quick or Competitive Play.

Ashe

Short Fuse – Kill an enemy by shooting Ashe’s Dynamite from at least 30 meters away in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill an enemy by shooting Ashe’s Dynamite from at least 30 meters away in Quick or Competitive Play. Served Up – Get a killing blow as Ashe on an enemy knocked into the air by BOB in Quick or Competitive Play.

Baptiste

Stand By Me – Prevent four deaths with a single use of Baptiste’s Immortality Field in Quick or Competitive play.

– Prevent four deaths with a single use of Baptiste’s Immortality Field in Quick or Competitive play. Window of Opportunity – Amplify 2,000 combined damage and healing without dying as Baptiste in Quick or Competitive play.

Sigma

Event Horizon – Get three killing blows during a single use of Sigma’s Gravitic Flux in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get three killing blows during a single use of Sigma’s Gravitic Flux in Quick or Competitive Play. Conservation of Energy – Gain 350 shields with a single use of Sigma’s Kinetic Grasp in Quick or Competitive Play.

Event achievements

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 has events with their own achievements.