How to change crosshair in Overwatch 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected] m

The default crosshair in Overwatch 2 does the trick, but a custom crosshair can give you an edge in battle. If you’re looking to change yours, read on, as our handy Overwatch 2 crosshair guide has everything you need to know on how to change your crosshair on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC.

Overwatch 2, just like its prequel, comes with a default white circular crosshair with a dot in the middle. While this default crosshair does the job, having a custom crosshair gives you an advantage over other players in certain situations.

Utilizing a custom crosshair can help you to land more accurate shots on opponents, and thereby help you to escort the payload, robot, or even capture sites much more easily.

If you’re someone who’s new to the game or just unfamiliar with how the process works, here’s how you can change the crosshair in Overwatch 2.

Blizzard Entertainment A custom crosshair can go a long way in Overwatch 2.

How to change crosshair settings in Overwatch 2

Changing your crosshair in Overwatch 2 on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox is as easy as it was in its prequel. However, if you are unaware of the process, here is a simple set of steps that you can follow:

Boot up the game.

Once you load into the main menu, press the Escape button. If you are on a PlayStation or Xbox, press the ‘ Options ‘ or ‘ Menu ‘ button on your respective controller.

button. From there, head over to the ‘ Controls ‘ tab.

‘ tab. Under the ‘ General’ settings , scroll down until you come across the ‘ Reticle ‘ option.

, scroll down until you come across the ‘ ‘ option. From here, change its type from Default to either Circle/Crosshairs/Circle and Crosshairs/Dot.

and Crosshairs/Dot. Expand the Advanced Reticle settings and you’ll come across multiple options to enhance your crosshair.

and you’ll come across multiple options to enhance your crosshair. Tweak its colors and utilize the sliders until you find a combination that works best for you.

That’s it — you now have successfully changed your crosshair in Overwatch 2!

So, there you have it — that’s an easy guide on how to change your crosshair in Overwatch 2. For more useful guides on crosshairs, make sure to check out the guides below:

Best Valorant crosshair settings used by pros | How to set custom crosshair color in Valorant | 3 goofiest Valorant crosshairs you can download right now with codes | How to share Valorant crosshairs | All Overwatch 2 Heroes and their abilities | How to transfer skins to Overwatch 2 | How to unlock Mythic skins in Overwatch 2 | How to get free coins in Overwatch 2