Overwatch 2 players blast Lifeweaver as he is “worse than anyone”

Lifeweaver users in Overwatch 2 think that the Season 5 buffs to Lifeweaver have done little to change the community’s perception of him and he needs further work.

From the moment he arrived, Lifeweaver has proved to be a controversial Hero. Some feel he’s underpowered, some just say that there’s a big skill gap required to fully utilize him. In any event, Blizzard acknowledged that the Support character was in need of change.

Those changes duly arrived with the Season 5 update, but Overwatch 2’s Lifeweaver continues to be maligned by players. As a matter of fact, users are so down on the Hero that they feel he’s a Support character that does the job “worse than anyone.”

Lifeweaver still needs a lot of work in Overwatch 2

Reddit user Cole_Evyx opened the floor to the Overwatch 2 community with a simple question: “Lifeweaver sadly still feels pretty bad, anyone else agree?”

Again, regardless of buffs and the changes that have been made, the Hero still feels like they’re not hitting their potential. The OP added: “I honestly have enjoyed him and his playstyle quite a lot but I genuinely honestly earnestly feel like I offer so much more to the team on any other character.”

One user explained that they think Lifeweaver isn’t a bad character per se, but he is just the worst-performing Support character.

“A lot of people refuse to acknowledge that the problem is not his numbers. It’s just a fundamental issue with his kit. they gave him too many downsides, and his good sides just are not useful often enough or strongly enough to use him. His main problem is always going to be that he’s meant to healbot, but he does it worse than anyone.”

Constructive feedback was offered by one player who believes that Lifeweaver’s reload times are not ideal: “The thing that infuriates me the most is his reload on healing, the downtime between reloading on heal to charging a bulb and sending it out is like 3 seconds which is insane. Out of all the times I’ve had people die while healing them, having to reload has been cause. Either they need to greatly speed up his healing charge, or remove reload because it’s just too much with both of them combined.”

The Lifeweaver discourse will continue to rage on it seems. In the meantime, more OW2 changes are on the way to the game’s Ultimates, as well as the possible inclusion of a tournament mode.