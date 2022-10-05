Overwatch 2: Best graphics settings to boost FPS

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 best graphics settings include the best way to optimize your settings in order to get as high FPS as you can.

Overwatch 2 is finally here and with a ton of changes that bring back dedicated Overwatch players and reel in new ones.

Like its predecessor, Overwatch 2 has tons of different graphics setting that you can switch around in order to get the best performance from your PC. Here are the best settings to optimize Overwatch 2’s graphics.

Blizzard Entertainment There are three new characters making their debut at the launch of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2: Minimum and recommended PC requirements

Blizzard has revealed the minimum and recommended requirements for PC players.

Check out the settings below:

Category Minimum requirements Recommended requirements CPU Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650 Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5 RAM 6 GB 8 GB OS Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack) Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack) GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 Series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 Series NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380 Disk Space 50 GB 50 GB

Before you download Overwatch 2 make sure you have at least the minimum requirements for your PC to run the game.

Overwatch 2: Best graphics settings for high FPS

Getting high FPS numbers is as important in Overwatch 2 as it is in every popular online shooter.

Here we will go over the best Video, Advanced Graphics, and Gameplay settings.

Overwatch 2: Video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: Native resolution of your PC.

Native resolution of your PC. Field of View: 100 FOV and tweak to find the sweet spot

100 FOV and tweak to find the sweet spot V-Sync: Off

Off Triple buffering: Off

Off Reduce buffering: On

On Display Performance Stats: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: On

On Display System Clock: On

On Limit FPS: 120 FPS

120 FPS Graphics Quality: Low

Low Gamma Correction: 2

2 Contrast: Default

Default Brightness: Standard

Overwatch 2: Advanced Graphics settings

Texture quality: Medium

Medium Texture filtering quality: 8x

8x Local fog detail: Medium

Medium Dynamic reflections: Low or Off

Low or Off Shadow detail: High

High Model detail: Low

Low Effects detail: High

High Lighting quality: High

High Antialias quality: Low – FXAA

Low – FXAA Refraction quality: High

High Screenshot quality: 1x resolution

1x resolution Ambient occlusion: Off

Off Local reflections: On

On Damage FX: Default

Overwatch 2: Gameplay settings

Kill feed display: On

On Play sound when enemy eliminated: Off

Off Play sound when teammate eliminated: Off

Off Always skip kill cam: Off

Off Snap Death Camera to Killer: Off

Off Waypoint Opacity: 100%

100% Respawn Icon Opacity: 100%

100% Ability Timer Ring Opacity: 100%

100% Player outline strength: 100%

100% Achievement display: UI

Not all of these settings will be exactly the ones you want so make sure you tinker with the settings before jumping into a ranked game.