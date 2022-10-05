Overwatch 2: Best graphics settings to boost FPS

GamingOverwatch

overwatch 2 reinhartBlizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 best graphics settings include the best way to optimize your settings in order to get as high FPS as you can.

Overwatch 2 is finally here and with a ton of changes that bring back dedicated Overwatch players and reel in new ones.

Like its predecessor, Overwatch 2 has tons of different graphics setting that you can switch around in order to get the best performance from your PC. Here are the best settings to optimize Overwatch 2’s graphics.

Junker Queen Overwatch 2Blizzard Entertainment
There are three new characters making their debut at the launch of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2: Minimum and recommended PC requirements

Blizzard has revealed the minimum and recommended requirements for PC players.

Check out the settings below:

CategoryMinimum requirementsRecommended requirements
CPUIntel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5
RAM6 GB8 GB
OSWindows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
GPUNVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 Series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 SeriesNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380
Disk Space50 GB50 GB

Before you download Overwatch 2 make sure you have at least the minimum requirements for your PC to run the game.

Overwatch 2: Best graphics settings for high FPS

Getting high FPS numbers is as important in Overwatch 2 as it is in every popular online shooter.

Here we will go over the best Video, Advanced Graphics, and Gameplay settings.

Overwatch 2: Video settings

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: Native resolution of your PC.
  • Field of View: 100 FOV and tweak to find the sweet spot
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Triple buffering: Off
  • Reduce buffering: On
  • Display Performance Stats: On
  • NVIDIA Reflex: On
  • Display System Clock: On
  • Limit FPS: 120 FPS
  • Graphics Quality: Low
  • Gamma Correction: 2
  • Contrast: Default
  • Brightness: Standard

Overwatch 2: Advanced Graphics settings

  • Texture quality: Medium
  • Texture filtering quality: 8x
  • Local fog detail: Medium
  • Dynamic reflections: Low or Off
  • Shadow detail: High
  • Model detail: Low
  • Effects detail: High
  • Lighting quality: High
  • Antialias quality: Low – FXAA
  • Refraction quality: High
  • Screenshot quality: 1x resolution
  • Ambient occlusion: Off
  • Local reflections: On
  • Damage FX: Default

Overwatch 2: Gameplay settings

  • Kill feed display: On
  • Play sound when enemy eliminated: Off
  • Play sound when teammate eliminated: Off
  • Always skip kill cam: Off
  • Snap Death Camera to Killer: Off
  • Waypoint Opacity: 100%
  • Respawn Icon Opacity: 100%
  • Ability Timer Ring Opacity: 100%
  • Player outline strength: 100%
  • Achievement display: UI

Not all of these settings will be exactly the ones you want so make sure you tinker with the settings before jumping into a ranked game.

