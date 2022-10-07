Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

If you worked hard to collect some cosmetics in the original Overwatch, you’ll be pleased to know that you can get them back when installing Overwatch 2, as long as you merge your account. Here’s how to transfer your skins to Overwatch 2.

The release of Overwatch 2 has brought a multitude of players back into the chaotic first-person shooter. Luckily, those who enjoyed the original title don’t need to start completely from scratch. In fact, not only do they get a few new heroes, but they can also keep the skins they earned in the original game.

To do this you will need to complete a few steps, depending on what platform you’re playing Overwatch 2 on. We’ve compiled these steps to make sure you get those hard-earned skins.

Blizzard You can still own all your old Overwatch cosmetics if you merge your account.

How to transfer skins to Overwatch 2 on console

To transfer your old skins to Overwatch 2 you will need to merge your console account with your Battle.net account. While it’s not the easiest prospect, it will enable you to get your skins back. We’ve detailed the steps you need to take below.

Load up Overwatch 2 Using your phone, scan the QR code that pops up Follow the link to the Battle.net website Enter the code that comes up on your console Log in to your Battle.net account, or make one if you don’t already have one Log into Overwatch 2 on your console Press Confirm

This will merge your game to your Battle.net account and give you access to all your previously achieved skins.

How to transfer skins to Overwatch 2 on PC

Getting your original skins into Overwatch 2 is considerably easier for PC players. In fact, they will likely not need to do anything and will find the skins already waiting for them.

This is primarily due to the fact that you have to create or log into your Battle.net account to initially play Overwatch 2. After logging in, the game will recognize your previous progress and grant you all your hard-earned rewards.

That’s how you can transfer skins your Overwatch 1 skins to Overwatch 2. While waiting for a new match, take a look at some of our handy Overwatch 2 guides:

Overwatch 2 release time | All Overwatch 2 characters | Overwatch 2 review | Season 1 Battle Pass | Sojourn guide | Junker Queen guide | Kiriko guide | Overwatch 2 support tier list | DPS tier list | Best tank heroes | Overwatch 2 server status | How to download Overwatch 2 | How to unlock every hero