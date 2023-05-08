Overwatch 2 PC Requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

Overwatch 2 is one of the biggest shooters in 2023 and its colorful gameplay is available on PC. To help you out, we’ve got the full PC requirements, along with the minimum and recommended specs.

After a successful beta, Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 was finally released in October 2022. The game has enjoyed a relatively smooth journey since and many players have gravitated toward the free-to-play shooter.

While everyone’s PC setup is different, the minimum and recommended specs are quite different. Thankfully, we now know the minimum and recommended PC specifications if you’re unsure of your hardware’s capabilities.

As a more demanding title than the original game, Overwatch 2 requires a little extra firepower. Below is a full rundown of the PC requirements.

Blizzard Overwatch 2 is a more demanding title than the original game.

Overwatch 2 minimum specs

If the aim of the game is to simply get Overwatch 2 running on your PC, then we know exactly what you need to do in terms of PC requirements.

Here are the minimum system requirements to run Overwatch 2 on PC.

Hardware Minimum Specs Operating System Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack) Processor Intel Core i3 | AMD Phenom X3 8650 Video Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series | AMD Radeon HD 7000 series Memory 6GB RAM Storage 50GB of hard drive space Resolution 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

Overwatch 2 recommended specs

If you want Blizzard’s multiplayer behemoth to look and play incredibly, then you’re going to want to check out the recommended specs for Overwatch 2.

Here are the recommended system requirements to run the title on PC.

Hardware Recommended Specs Operating System Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack) Processor Intel Core i7 | AMD Ryzen 5 Video Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | AMD R9 380 Memory 8GB RAM Storage 50GB of hard drive space Resolution 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

That’s everything we know about Overwatch 2 and its PC requirements. With this in mind, here are a bunch of other useful guides you should check out:

