When does Overwatch 2 Season 6 start?

Overwatch 2’s long-awaited Season 6, which includes Overwatch 2: Invasion, is fast approaching with a plethora of new content for players. Here is exactly when it is being released.

Overwatch 2’s Season 6 is set to be one of the biggest seasons to date, as the devs have revealed a plethora of new content arriving in the major patch.

From the long-awaited PvE Story missions in Overwatch 2: Invasion, Hero Mastery missions, a new support hero, and even an entirely new core game mode in Flashpoint, there’s plenty to look forward to.

But even if we do know what will be in Season 6 and how it will shake up the game, when exactly does it go live?

When does Overwatch 2 Season 6 release?

Overwatch 2 Season 6 will arrive on Thursday, August 10. However, the announced date is actually a departure from the normal seasonal content schedule.

It was initially speculated to be releasing on August 15, which is in line with when the Season 5 Battle Pass will end. And it starts on a Tuesday, which is when Blizzard likes to drop seasonal updates and patch notes.

Though in this instance, it seems the devs have decided to go against tradition and launch Season 6 a full five days earlier.

The devs may be planning on releasing the PvE story missions at a different time, perhaps ahead of Season 6 itself, but there’s no telling for certain. After all, they have heavily implied throughout the weeks of teasing the upcoming Season 6 content that it will all be coming out together.

Overwatch 2’s Season 6 is slated to be Blizzard’s biggest content drop to date, so rest assured we’ll keep you posted here with any further details as they emerge.