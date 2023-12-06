Overwatch 2 locks in next batch of Hero Mastery missions for early 2024

Overwatch 2 developers at Blizzard have locked in the next batch of Hero Mastery missions coming to the shooter in early 2024.

Blizzard’s massively popular hero shooter Overwatch 2 is best known for its recognisable and unique characters. Heroes like Mercy, Tracer, and Widowmaker have infiltrated popular culture, becoming synonymous with the game. Each of these characters offers a different way to play Overwatch, letting each player pick and choose what gameplay they want.

Each hero also has a complex kit and skill curve that takes time to master, with mechanics, aim and game knowledge being pertinent to beating out your opponents. Overwatch does offer a training range for players to test out their abilities, but this pales in comparison to the new Hero Mastery missions they released in 2023.

These Hero Mastery missions were released in Season 6 of Overwatch 2. The missions were available for Mercy, Reinhardt, Sojourn, Tracer, and Winston. Now Blizzard has announced new missions that will arrive in 2024.

OW2 announces new hero mastery missions coming in 2024

Announced in the patch notes for Season 8, the next wave of Hero Mastery missions will be joining Overwatch on January 2nd. Lucio, Mei, D.Va, Echo, and Genji will be joining the roster in early 2024.

These new Hero Mastery missions will launch in a five-week event that features a new course each week with new challenges and cosmetics to pick up. Lucio’s courses will be the first to unlock, with a new course for a new hero becoming available each week following.

As per usual players will be able to compete in leaderboards for the fastest time and best score possible like in the previous iteration. Replay bookmarks are also joining Hero Mastery missions with this new update, allowing players to bookmark a part of a replay and skip to the important moments of a run.