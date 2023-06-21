Overwatch 2 unveils new hero progression system with special unlockables

The Overwatch 2 developers have revealed a brand new upcoming “hero progression” system to track and recognize how players actually play the game.

Going into Overwatch 2, the devs removed the previous player ranking system from the first game completely, but in Season 6, a new progression system will keep track of individual heroes with their own levels.

During a live stream to discuss the Overwatch 2: Invasion season, Game Director Aaron Keller discussed the new system and explained how it differs from the previous title.

Unlike OW1, this system will keep track of individual heroes with some unique stat-tracking metrics new to the series.

Overwatch 2 progression system features new unlockables

As showcased during the broadcast, heroes will have their own stats to level up with players being able to unlock special emblems and name cards in the process.

For instance, one of the screenshots for Reinhardt shows how the game keeps track of time played, wins, damage dealt, Firestrike hits, Earthshatter stuns and more.

Blizzard Entertainment Players can level up all sorts of hero categories.

These categories can all be leveled up, resulting in emblems being earned and eventually even badges.

“You can go into your career profile, check out the progression system, and kind of get a story for the way your particular hero plays the game,” Keller explained. “We don’t cap the experience that you can get, because we don’t want to incentivize you to play in any particular way.”

Keller also noted that as players progress, they’ll be able to unlock name cards and higher-level versions of them as they continue to play.

The new Overwatch 2 progression system will be released in August along with the long-anticipated story missions and a new mode, Flashpoint.