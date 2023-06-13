Overwatch 2 players furious over Invasion PvE prices: “Get a grip”

Blizzard recently revealed the Overwatch 2 Invasion content coming to the game and players are livid with the prices, with many unwilling to pay.

After a relatively clean few months from Overwatch 2’s launch, Blizzard’s hero shooter has had a rough time as of late. Competitive has taken a large brunt of the community’s wrath in recent weeks with one player even being deranked for winning all their games.

But another key area that has been beaten to death is the topic of PvE. Blizzard announced that the originally planned content would not be going ahead – deemed one of the biggest reasons for making Overwatch 2. On the other hand, the company has now shown off the first of the revised PvE content.

However, the nature of the Invasion content and its pricing has left players fuming.

Overwatch 2 Invasion PvE content causes more controversy

In a hype trailer, Blizzard unveiled the Overwatch 2 invasion content that’s on the way. The fresh gameplay is set to drop on August 10, 2023, and will finally deliver Story Missions.

It does come with a price though – $15 to be exact. This will grant you “Permanent access to the Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions,” according to the official blog.

Players were instantly unhappy, though, and think that this is just the start of more one-off fees: “So you’re telling me we have to pay money every time there are new missions? Why not a one-time payment?” said one Twitter user, and another added: “Can’t wait to spend £15 on PART of the PvE.”

Other players feel charging for this content that’s been years in the making is bad enough on its own. One OW2 user said: “Charging for missions is insane. Get a grip.”

A Twitch streamer simply added: “F*ck you. You missed the mark.”

It’s yet another bump in the road for the ongoing PvE situation. Overwatch 2 players are making their feelings known, but those complaints seem to be falling on deaf ears.

With Season 5 on the way and the Summer Games 2023 Event, Blizzard will likely be hoping these can divert the focus of gamers for now.