Overwatch 2: All Mythic skins & how to unlock them

Mythic skins are a brand new addition to Overwatch 2 but they are already becoming a popular goal many are trying to reach. Here are all the Overwatch 2 Mythic skins and how you can get hold of them.

With Overwatch 2 introducing new elements to the popular first-person shooter title, many are now striving to get the new Mythic skins. These skins are extremely rare cosmetics that only the most dedicated players will be able to get hold of.

So, with the game evolving and expanding as time goes on, more Mythic skins will likely reveal themselves. We’ve compiled all the currently available Mythic skins in Overwatch 2, as well as how you can unlock them.

Blizzard The Cyber Demon skin is the first of the Mythic rarity.

What are Mythic skins in Overwatch 2

Essentially, Mythic skins are the higher tier than Legendary. They set a new limit on rarity and allow you to customize your favorite hero even more.

The skins are designed to be some of the most sought-after designs in the game and will likely be the main goal for most players. This is primarily due to the difficulty in getting them, the customization options, and the increased rarity.

All Mythic skins in Overwatch 2

Currently, there is only one Mythic skin available in Overwatch 2.

Cyber Demon skin for Genji

While there’s only one Mythic skin at the moment, more will likely come soon. When more are added we will be updating this article so be sure to check back regularly.

How to unlock Mythic skins in Overwatch 2

Below are all the Mythic skins and how you can unlock them. When more skins are announced we will be putting them here.

Mythic skin Hero How to unlock Cyber Demon Genji Reach tier 80 of the Battle Pass

Those are all the Mythic skins currently in Overwatch 2. While working towards grabbing the new cosmetic, take a look at some of our other handy Overwatch 2 guides:

