Overwatch 2’s new Hero Mastery missions explained: Release date, Challenges, more

Overwatch 2’s new Hero Mastery missions are coming in Season 6, so here is your explainer of everything you need to know about them before their release.

When devs at Blizzard were providing new teasers in the lead-up to Season 5, they briefly showcased a new single-player mode they’ve been working on for Season 6, aka Overwatch 2: Invasion. This mode is now known as Hero Mastery.

The concept was fairly simple. Blizzard had created hero-specific training courses as an introduction to hero mechanics for newer players.

Article continues after ad

And after June 22’s Overwatch 2: Invasion reveal livestream, we finally have more information as to what the Hero Mastery mode will entail.

Hero Mastery will release at the same time as Overwatch 2: Invasion, aka Season 6, which has been confirmed to be released on August 10.

Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery: Challenges

In the Invasion reveal stream, we got a look into what Hero Mastery missions challenges will entail.

Dotted throughout the map for each Hero, there will be coins that players need to collect as they go around the map trying out a hero’s movement mechanics. The goal is to get as many coins as possible which will build up a Mastery score.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Mercy’s hero Mastery training course, as showcased in the reveal livestream

Not too dissimilar to what the LEGO games do with studs, completionists will need to use some mechanical trickery to get some of the harder-to-reach coins.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

And naturally, each run has a timer. If the Overwatch training range speed runs are anything to go by, chances are there will be a whole subsection of the community racing to see who can get the fastest times.

Scores will be tallied by the end of a run, with your Mastery score and time being displayed. So to the speedrunners, the game mode was all but made for you.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery: Helping new players

One of the goals of Hero Mastery, as Overwatch dev Kim Horn explained in the recent livestream, is to allow newer players to figure out if a hero’s mechanics fits them, or just to practice the fundamentals of a certain hero.

Blizzard Hero Mastery missions aim to allow players to learn the fundamentals of a hero’s mechanics

From showing that players can get a double jump as Winston when activating Primal mid-air, to showing that Tracer can get up into higher ground by jumping and Blinking, and subtly teaching players how to keep afloat as a Mercy, a range of advanced mechanics can be learned here.

Article continues after ad

And that is all there is to know about the upcoming Hero Mastery in Overwatch 2. If you would like to learn more about the Invasion event, you can find more information here.