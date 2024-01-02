Overwatch 2 unveils new hero mastery missions with special cosmetic rewards

Blizzard has revealed the next batch of Overwatch 2 hero mastery courses releasing throughout January.

The Overwatch 2 team is kicking off 2024 with a bang by announcing a series of new hero mastery courses featuring some of the game’s most popular characters.

While 2023 was a mixed bag for the Overwatch 2 devs following the cancelation of hero mode PvE missions, they stepped up with hero courses, giving players new ways to challenge themselves.

These obstacle course-like modes offer unique hero-specific challenges for players to complete, and January is seeing quite a few new ones added with special cosmetics to boot.

New Overwatch 2 hero mastery courses revealed

In a blog post, the devs announced that starting on January 2, new Lucio courses are available with more on the way throughout the month.

Mei courses are next on January 9, followed by D.Va on January 16, Echo on January 23 and finally, Genji on January 30.

“You’ll also be able to earn new cosmetic rewards in a limited-time five-week event,” the blog post explains.

Additionally, the devs confirmed that the leaderboards for all heroes have been reset alongside improvements to scoring in each course, so there’s no reason to not try for those high scores.

Plus, there is up to 50,000 Battle Pass XP up for grabs by completing challenges including weapon charms, sprays and more.

Be sure to keep coming back to Dexerto for more OW2 news and updates heading into Season 9 and beyond.